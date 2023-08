Courtesy | Jasper Hills Golf Club

Mason Witt of Jamestown won the 2023 Jasper Hills Golf Club men’s club championship. Witt, currently a player on the team at Xavier University, had scores of 75-71 to prevail by 13 shots. Roger Johnson came in second and Ian Rinehart finished in third in the championship flight. The winner of the open flight was John Amos with a two round score of 160.