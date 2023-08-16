National Aviation Day set to take Aug. 19

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park is inviting the public to celebrate National Aviation Day, Saturday, Aug. 19, with a hot air balloon glow at sunset. The event will take place at Huffman Prairie Flying Field starting at 6:30 p.m. with the glow happening from dusk until 9:30 p.m.

Rangers from the National Park will offer guided tours to share the story of early flight at the prairie. There will be booths set up with activities and history of flight information. As dusk approaches, balloonists Al Nels, Andrew Nels, and Mark Frazier will light up the prairies with the glow of their three hot air balloons.

Kids can get up close to the balloons and learn how they fly and how to become a balloon pilot. National Aviation Day, a yearly celebration of aviation achievements in the U.S., was declared on the birthday of Orville Wright in 1939 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It has been celebrated around the country with parades and air shows.

The flying field, an 84-acre prairie, depicts the site where Wilbur and Orville developed a fully controllable flying machine and where they trained themselves to be pilots and opened a flight school.

This event will be held at Gate 16A, off state route 444, entrance is near the Twin Base Golf Club. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, snacks, and beverages in plastic or aluminum containers. Alcohol, weapons, pets, tents, and glass containers are prohibited.

The event is weather dependent.

