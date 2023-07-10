Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn City Schools had a big part and a lot of success in the city’s July 4 parade. FCS’ float won the Best Float “Judges Award” for its Uncle Sam salute to the 75th anniversary of the Fairborn July 4 parade and the transportation department, under the leadership of Jordan Parker won the Best Float “Fantasy Award” for its hard work on the school bus. The football team and cheerleaders, along with the marching band, also marched in the parade. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn City Schools had a big part and a lot of success in the city’s July 4 parade. FCS’ float won the Best Float “Judges Award” for its Uncle Sam salute to the 75th anniversary of the Fairborn July 4 parade and the transportation department, under the leadership of Jordan Parker won the Best Float “Fantasy Award” for its hard work on the school bus. The football team and cheerleaders, along with the marching band, also marched in the parade. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn City Schools had a big part and a lot of success in the city’s July 4 parade. FCS’ float won the Best Float “Judges Award” for its Uncle Sam salute to the 75th anniversary of the Fairborn July 4 parade and the transportation department, under the leadership of Jordan Parker won the Best Float “Fantasy Award” for its hard work on the school bus. The football team and cheerleaders, along with the marching band, also marched in the parade. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn City Schools had a big part and a lot of success in the city’s July 4 parade. FCS’ float won the Best Float “Judges Award” for its Uncle Sam salute to the 75th anniversary of the Fairborn July 4 parade and the transportation department, under the leadership of Jordan Parker won the Best Float “Fantasy Award” for its hard work on the school bus. The football team and cheerleaders, along with the marching band, also marched in the parade.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn City Schools had a big part and a lot of success in the city's July 4 parade. FCS' float won the Best Float "Judges Award" for its Uncle Sam salute to the 75th anniversary of the Fairborn July 4 parade and the transportation department, under the leadership of Jordan Parker won the Best Float "Fantasy Award" for its hard work on the school bus. The football team and cheerleaders, along with the marching band, also marched in the parade.

