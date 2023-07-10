USAF museum hosts Air Power History Tour

Submitted photos | Ron Brohm The B-29 Superfortress FiFi. The T-6 Texan (far left). The B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil. The T-6 Texan, the legendary trainer of WWII, the B-29 Superfortress FiFi, and the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil were all on display.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A crowd started forming early last week at the parking lot of the National Museum of the United States Air Force to view the arrival of three different WWII-era aircraft flown by the Commemorative Air Force during their Air Power History Tour.

The Aircraft on display were the B-29 Superfortress FiFi, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, and a T-6 Texan, the legendary trainer of WWII.

The aircraft were on display to the public on July 4-5 and aircraft crews were available to talk with visitors, while cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 bombers were offered.

Free guided gallery tours featuring Women in Aviation were offered, in honor of the T-6 trainer flown by the WASPs. The tours offered, took visitors through the history of women in the Air Force from World War II to space exploration.