Bid rules change for 4-H participants

File photo When 4-H members go to sell their animals at the end of the fair, there will be a different procedure than in the past.

XENIA — Bidding on 4-H market animals this fair season will go a little different. The live sale, to be held Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, will start at 4 p.m. and is broken down per animal species.

According to the Greene County Junior Fair Sales Commission, a bidder doesn’t’ have to be present at the live sale to bid on an animal. Participants who want to bid/donate to a 4-H market animal can go online and create a bidder registration and fill out a multi-buyer form.

Breeders’ World is using the online forms to help process sales. A bidder’s registration includes their credit card information which is kept on file. This “add on” form, features the name of the 4-H member and their animal, photos are encouraged to add to the child’s profile.

Using the online multi-buyer form, a bidder can donate to several 4-H members at any given time by marking how much goes to each child and their animal.

“The pledges must be paid within 30 days,” explained Whitney Moore, who added the volunteers at the Junior Fair Sales office are still processing the rules for the add-ons. “Now the kids will receive whatever they get at the live show and any online add-on donations. By going online, you can see a running total of what they’re getting.”

If a bidder would like to purchase the animal for their consumption, they would pay the bidding price plus the going poundage of the animal. Bidders will need to bring a trailer to haul away the animal and then it goes somewhere like Xenia Meats where a $150 kill fee is added not to mention close to $400 to “dress” and package the animal.

For more information on the multi-buyer form and add-on bidding process, contact the Greene County Fair Office at 937-372-8621 or Breeders’ World at 419-217-2828.

