Veteran event planned July 8

XENIA — Greene County Veterans Services (GCVS) is teaming up with Greene County Parks & Trails in a first-time effort to celebrate veteran warrior resiliency with outdoor games and a picnic at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road.

Veteran service members and their families are invited to join the Warrior Resiliency Team from GCVS from 12-4 p.m., Saturday, July 8 for a fun-filled day of backyard Olympics, music, and a picnic with hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, beverages, and more.

Some of the games to be played include cornhole, bocce ball, ladder ball, soccer darts, and inflatable axe throwing. There will a bouncy house for the kids, yard dice, and a ring toss. There will be an adult competition and a kid’s competition and trophies for first, second, and third place as well as raffles throughout the day.

The country/rock band SOB will be on hand to entertain. This is a weather dependent event — a rain date has not been planned.

“We want to build a support system in the community,” said Jeff Henderson, GCVS. “Our team came up with this idea about a year and a half ago. We want to spread awareness and build camaraderie amongst veterans.”

Henderson, and Tim Pennartz, volunteer co-chairs of the Warrior Resiliency Team veteran event, will also be hosting the WRT support group meetings as certified peer recovery supporters.

The non-therapeutic support group will meet the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. in the Media Room inside the county services building/board of elections on Ledbetter Road. Each session will offer a themed topic such as coping strategies and mindfulness.

For more information on the Warrior Resiliency Team event or the WRT support group, call 937-562-6440.