Carroll wins GCL Co-ed All Sports championship

Grace Norman was near the top of the scoring average list in girls bowling and one of three performers named to first team All-GCL Co-ed. Christian Wilson (left) and the Carroll boys wrestling team were league champs last season. Athletes for the Patriots captured one-third of the GCL Co-ed league team titles as the school was awarded the all sports championship for the 2022-23 school year.

DAYTON — The Patriots are back at the top of the GCL Co-ed standings after a year of outstanding seasons by Archbishop Carroll High School student-athletes.

Eight of Carroll’s 24 varsity teams won league championships, tied for most in the league, and three other teams finished as runners-up.

“We are honored to be the 2022-23 recipients of the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed All Sports Trophy,” Carroll Athletic Director Scott Molfenter said in a press release. “It is a true tribute to the commitment of our student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff, volunteers, and families to be recognized by a league with so many talented schools. It is always great to see the accomplishments of our students extend beyond the classroom and into the many athletic opportunities we offer at Archbishop Carroll High School. Congratulations, Patriots!”

The Patriots’ most recent victory in the All Sports Championship followed the 2018-19 season. Archbishop Alter High School, Stephen T. Badin High School, Chaminade Julienne High School, Bishop Fenwick High School, and Archbishop McNicholas High School comprise the rest of the league.

2022-23 League Champions

Boys Cross Country (state runners-up), Girls Cross Country, Boys Bowling, Girls Wrestling, Girls Bowling, Boys Wrestling, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field

2022-23 League Runners-up

Boys Soccer, Boys Volleyball, Girls Lacrosse