Military Museum to host guest speaker

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum will be hosting a speaking event with special guest Lt. Col. James Turinetti (USAF ret.).

Turinetti will be presenting a special piece of headgear of the Imperial German Army under Kaiser Wilhelm II, a gold helmet adorned with a large silver eagle, and intricate details.

“It’s obviously a really specific topic,” said Catherine Beers-Conrad, museum spokesperson. “What they wore, why they wore it, and the meaning behind it.”

The speech, though catering to a very specific topic, is open to the public to see this timeless relic of the past and learn about some important historical moments.

Parking and admission is free at the museum, located at 4 E. Main Street, Fairborn. The museum does encourage guests to pay for their visit in the form of non-perishable goods for the Fairborn FISH Pantry barrel located inside.

The speech will begin at 6 p.m. and should last no longer than 7:30, according to Beers-Conrad.

The museum has several other speakers scheduled for later this summer in all different topics relating to history and military. So far, they have speakers scheduled for July 5, July 12, and Aug. 9.

According to Beers-Conrad, they are “always looking for speakers” willing to educate the public and introduce visitors to something they’ve never seen before, and this particular speech is one way to do just that.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.