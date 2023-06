Submitted photos | Kettering Health Louis Webb was one of two to have a baby on Father’s Day at Soin Medical Center. Cale Benefield welcomed a baby June 18 at Soin Medical Center.

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Health recently congratulated fathers who welcomed new babies on Father’s Day.

Eleven babies were born on Sunday, June 18 across three of Kettering Health’s four maternity centers: Five babies were born at Kettering Health Main Campus, two babies were born at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek and four babies were born at Kettering Health Washington Township.