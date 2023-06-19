Man found guilty of murder

Stewart

XENIA — A Xenia man was found guilty of murder and other charges by a Greene County jury on June 16.

After five days of trial, Brad A. Stewart, 33, was convicted of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

According to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence at trial showed that on the evening of May 25, 2022, Stewart went to the Roundtable Bar in Xenia. While at the bar, he encountered Jacob Scoby, 30, of Xenia. Stewart left the bar and later returned with a firearm. While Stewart appeared friendly and engaged with Scoby inside the bar, Stewart privately told a witness that he wanted to harm Scoby, the release said. A short time later, as Stewart and Scoby were standing outside the front door of the bar, Stewart attacked Scoby from behind with the firearm, prosecutors said. A struggle ensued, and a witness testified that Stewart attempted to shoot Scoby with the firearm but failed as there was no round in the firearm chamber. As Scoby retreated, Stewart loaded a round into the firearm chamber and shot Scoby in the face, according to the release. Scoby was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Immediately after shooting Scoby, and while still armed, authorities said Stewart forcibly took a witness’ truck and fled the scene. After allegedly changing vehicles a distance away, Stewart went to an outbuilding in Greene County and concealed the murder weapon inside the structure, according to the prosecutor. As Stewart left the outbuilding by vehicle, police found him and tried to stop him by using lights and sirens. Stewart initially refused to stop but ultimately surrendered after several minutes of pursuit.

Inside Stewart’s vehicle, police said they recovered his phone that he tried to break in half after the shooting.

“Brad Stewart’s conviction for the heinous murder of Jacob Scoby was the result of exceptional police work on the part of the Xenia Police Division, in particular Detective Doug Sparks,” Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes said. “Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christian Cavalier, and Victim Advocate Riki Karolyi worked tirelessly putting this case together and presenting it to the jury. Nothing can bring Jacob Scoby back to his loved ones, but they now know that this terrible crime will not go unpunished.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set by Judge Michael A. Buckwalter.