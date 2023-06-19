Sweet Corn Festival names king and queen

Submitted photo | Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival Michael A. Mayer and Greta Mayer were announced king and queen of the festival.

FAIRBORN — The king and queen of the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival have been announced as Dr. Michael A. Mayer and Dr. Greta Mayer for the Aug. 19-20 event.

The duo was announced at the June 2023 meeting of the Fairborn Art Association (FAA), which co-sponsors the Sweet Corn Festival along with the Fairborn Lions Club, a volunteer network that supports more than 21 local organizations around Fairborn.

Michael Mayer originally graduated from Fairborn High School and is in the Fairborn City Schools Hall of Honor. He later graduated from Miami University in 1988 and the University of Toledo College of Law in 1994. After receiving his doctorate in law, Mayer returned to Fairborn and worked in private law practice.

Mayer has volunteered in and around Fairborn in several capacities, including the YMCA board, Miami Valley Military Affair Association, Fairborn Rotary Club, Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, Greene County Community Foundation board. He also received the prestigious EJ Nutter Award.

Greta Mayer, from Holmes County, first came to the area when she attended Wittenberg University in Springfield. She also received graduate degrees from universities of Dayton and Cincinnati.

Mayer worked for eight years providing counseling for youth and families in Yellow Springs before becoming a board member, and eventual CEO, of the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, & Madison Counties, one of 50 governmental entities that focuses on community-based mental health plans and addict services.

Greta Mayer was president of the Springfield Rotary Club in 2022 after serving on the board for years and fundraising for local and international charities. She served as a member for Leadership Clark County and currently volunteers for West Central Ohio Medical Reserve Corps, a local organization for suicide survivors.

Both Greta and Michael Mayer currently reside in Fairborn.

