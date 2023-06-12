New set of Bellbrook gridiron greats to be inducted

Alex Fryman. Bob Kosins. Photos courtesy | Eric Frantz Bryan Baird. Chris Dearth. Tim Gallagher.

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Football Alumni Association will open the 2023 campaign on July 29th with its annual Football Alumni Season Kick-Off Dinner and Golden Eagle Gridiron Greats induction event at Sugar Valley Golf Club.

Festivities, including a cash bar, dinner and inductions, begin at 6 p.m. The guest speaker is former Bellbrook HS Football Coach Bob Brigatti. Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased ahead of time or the night of via venmo, check and/or cash. A reservation is required. Please reach out to BFAA President Brad Combs at [email protected] for tickets and reservations.

The BFAA generates funds for the football program to aid in the purchase of equipment and other needs. Over the years the BFAA has provided funds to upgrade practice equipment, purchase video apparatus (for practices and games) and cover costs for awards and meals for the players.

This year the BFAA will induct its seventh class of Gridiron Greats, which includes:

— Bryan Baird (2011 graduate): Three-time All-SWBL selection on the defensive line had 40 tackles-for-loss his last three years at BHS. Played in 44 career games at Bowling Green where he went to four bowls, played in three MAC title games and won two MAC titles.

— Chris Dearth (2001): Three-time All-SWBL selection was a two-way starter (offensive and defensive line) on 1999’s 10-0 team. Went to Dayton where he lettered four times, was a three-year starter on the DL and a team captain. Was a three-time All-Pioneer Football League selection and helped the Flyers win two PFL titles.

— Alex Fryman (2015): SWBL Offensive and Defensive POY in 2014 when he starred at quarterback and linebacker. Threw for 3,105 yards, rushed for 716 yards, accounted for 32 touchdowns and made 163 tackles as a junior and senior.

— Tim Gallagher (1987): Shined at linebacker during some lean years. Holds the program’s second (160 in 1985) and third (159 in 1986) single-season tackle totals. Also decorated wrestler.

— Bob Kosins (Coach): Long-time supporter of and contributor to the Bellbrook football program. Coached and impacted lives at all levels – youth, middle school and high school.

Since BHS began playing football in 1964, 30 players and coaches have been inducted into the Gridiron Greats, including Bryan Baird (2011 graduate), Chris Baker (HC), Kevin Basinger (HC), Neal Blank (1998), Bill Chrisovergis (2000), Chad Clemens (2005), Luke Clemens (2000), Nathan Clemens (2003), Chris Dearth (2001), Eric Dearth (1999), Tim Driver (1992), Tony Ernst (1991), Eric Frantz (1994), Alex Fryman (2014), Craig Fryman (1976), Tim Gallagher (1987), John Greenhorn (1968), Matt Henkener (1977), Bob Kosins (AC), Chuck Longnecker (1982), Eric Noble (1992), Jack O’Dell (2003), Joe Rush (HC), Stacey Russell (1981), Austin Spitler (2004), Daryl Stanley (1971), Don Tharpe (1992), Matt Timmons (1971), Jason Tincher (1989) and Jeff VonHandorf (1991).

Sponsorships are available for $100 and $400 and include exposure at the event on the sponsorship board, in the slide show and in the program. Please contact Combs or BHS football coach Jeff Jenkins at 937-657-8653 with sponsorship questions/inquiries.