Historical society to host golf talk

XENIA — The Greene County Ohio Historical Society will be hosting a talk on “Golf Course History and Geology” on at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12. Attendees gathered at the Brantley Carriage House, 74 W. Church St., will hear about the WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Speaker Chris Goecke will discuss how WGC — a championship 18-hole facility on Country Club Drive — came to be voted the No. 1 course in Greene County year after year. He’ll also discuss the history of the family-owned golf course, which opened many years ago.

Designed by Jack Kidwell and Dr. Mike Hurdzan, WGC offers one of the best practice facilities in the Miami Valley according to its website. The course offers four sets of tees for different skill levels. It features bent grass greens and rye grass fairways.

This event is free and open to the public — light refreshments will be served. For more information about the Greene County Ohio Historical Society or its programs, contact the museum at 937-372-4606.