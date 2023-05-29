Wright State baseball heading to Indiana State regional — Sports Digest: May 29, 2023

FAIRBORN — Wright State baseball, the Horizon League champions, will head to Terre Haute, Ind., to start NCAA baseball regional tournament play.

The Raiders are the No. 4-seed and will face No. 1 Indiana State, the tournament host, at 1 p.m. on Friday. Also at the double-elimination regional site at No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 North Carolina.

Wright State clinched its 10th NCAA Division I appearance after winning three consecutive elimination games in the Horizon League Baseball Championship, punctuated by a 14-0 victory over No. 2 seed Oakland in the title game at Nischwitz Stadium to win its third straight league title.

Wright State enters the NCAA Championship with a 39-21 record, including 23 wins in its last 28 games. WSU possesses six victories over teams top 100 in the RPI rankings.

WSU has faced the opposing three teams in the Terre Haute Regional. Notably, the Raiders earned a series victory over the Sycamores at home during the 2022 season but trail the all-time series 3-9. The Raiders faced Iowa for the only time in program history in 1989, which ended in a 3-1 loss. Wright State endured a three-game sweep at North Carolina in the lone meeting between the two schools in 2012.

The Raiders last won a game in regional play in 2016 when it defeated Western Michigan and Ohio State at the Louisville regional. WSU is 5-18 in its nine D-I regional appearances all-time.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Baseball

No. 1 Greeneview vs. No. 7 Cincinnati Country Day, 2 p.m (Reg. Semis)

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it's youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected].

BRIEFS

Greeneview seeking varsity soccer coach

The Rams athletic program has an opening for a head coach in boys soccer.

The school is seking individuals with previous experience and expects to have teaching openings in science and social studies.

Interested candidates may contact athletic director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] .

Charity golf outing returning

After a three-year hiatus, Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing returns June 11 with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Golfers will enjoy a new venue this year, the beautiful Jasper Hills Golf Club, while helping cancer patients in Greene County.

All proceeds from the Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing are donated to the Circle of Victory, an amazing foundation that provides financial assistance to cancer patients living in Greene County.

Visit drivingwithcolleen.org to register for, donate to or be a sponsor of a great cause. Registration includes 18-Holes, dinner, drinks, shirt, goodie bag and a whole lot of fun while helping a friend, family member or neighbor in your community dealing with cancer.

For more information, contact Scott Abel at [email protected] .

WGC to host 36th Jr. Golf Camp

WGC in Xenia will host its 36th Annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp from June 12-15.

Each day the camp will run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Campers ages 8-17 will get daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette, rules, as well as practice time on the range and practice greens. Each day the junior campers will also play holes on the course.

Each golfer will receive a new golf hat. The cost of the four-day camp is $170 and payment is due by Thursday. Long time camp director Jim Beaver advises that campers sign up by mid-May as the camp will fill up fast as it has the past two summers.

Registration forms can be printed online and brought to the WGC pro shop, and printed registration forms are also available in the shop. For more information, contact Beaver at [email protected] .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on Monday. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .