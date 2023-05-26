Beavercreek Memorial Day ceremony Monday

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony May 29 at Veterans Memorial Park to honor those killed in service.

Entrance to the park is free but visitors are, however, encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blanket as needed.

The ceremony includes live music and a rifle salute, as well as a speech by guest speaker Lt. Col. Jessica Kashka, director of strategic communications and legislative engagement for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone will be introducing and closing the event, and Pastor Joe Godwin of Patterson Park Church will be giving the invocation.The Beavercreek Air Force JROTC will be delivering a formal posting of the colors.

The entire presentation will take 30 minutes to one hour from beginning to end.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1911 North Fairfield Road.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.