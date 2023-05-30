Seven county schools send T&F athletes to state

Courtesy | Beavercreek Athletics The Beavercreek boys 4 x 400 relay team of Malachi Chapman, Liam Gluck, Kaden Ellerbe and Ben Watson won the regional title by .03 seconds and will head to the state meet which begins on Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University.

XENIA — The second day of regional track and field meets saw Greene County schools produce eight additional champions and secure a total of 29 qualifying individuals and teams for the state championships.

At the Division I regional meet at Wayne High School, Beavercreek swept the boys and girls 400 meters. Kayleigh Keyes secured her spot to defend a state title in the girls run as she won regionals with a time of 55.84, and Kaden Ellerbe got also first by more than four-tenths of a second in the boys race.

The 4 x 400 boys relay team for the Beavers won its race by .03 seconds over Moeller. Malachi Chapman, Liam Gluck, Ellerbe and Ben Watson were the winning group.

Carroll at the D-II meet at Piqua High School won the boys 800 and 1600 meter races. Seth Tivakaran captured the 800 with a time of 1:55.89 and Logan Arnold secured the mile run in 4:23.61.

In the D-III meet at Troy High School, Cedarville’s Caleb Sultan blew past the field in the boys 800 meters. His time of 1:54.98 was more than three seconds ahead of second place, who only finished .49 seconds ahead of sixth.

Legacy Christian’s Maddy Merritt heads to Columbus in three events with two regional titles. She won the girls 400 meter dash by more than two seconds, while a closer race in the 200 meters also saw her prevail. She has also qualified in the 100 meters.

Beavercreek leads the way with 10 state qualifiers as individuals or teams, and Carroll is right behind with eight. LCA has four, Cedarville three, Yellow Springs two, and Bellbrook and Greeneview both have one.

The 115th state track and field championships get underway on Friday and will conclude on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. All local D-III and D-II field event qualifiers will compete on Friday, and D-I will all be on Saturday.

Track events begin both days with D-III at 9:30 a.m., move to D-II around 1 p.m. and finish with D-I starting near 4:30 p.m. 4 x 800 relay finals and other semifinals will be run on Friday, and all Saturday runs are finals.

STATE QUALIFIERS

Event – Athlete(s) – Qualifying place (seed)

Division I

Beavercreek

4×800 G – Jamie Confer. Macie Roberts, Alex Magoteaux, Abby Roberts – 2nd 9:29.20

Shot Put G – Sahijah Alston – 4th 36’ 11.5’’

Pole Vault B – Joseph Hill – 4th 14’ 8’’

400m G – Kayleigh Keyes – 1st 55.84

400m B – Kaden Ellerbe – 1st 49.31

300mH B – Liam Gluck – 3rd 39.75

800m G – Macie Roberts – 4th 2:15.08

4×400 G – Kayleigh Keyes, Malaiya Lisch, Alex Magoteaux, Elinor Shuttleworth – 3rd 3:57.48

4×400 B – Malachi Chapman, Liam Gluck, Kaden Ellerbe, Ben Watson – 1st 3:18.78

Discus G – Sahijah Alston – 3rd 122’ 1”

100 Wheel G – Zoe Roll

400 Wheel G – Zoe Roll

Bellbrook

Pole Vault B – Cary Phillipson – 3rd 15’ 0’’

Division II

Carroll

4×800 G – Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffmann, Anna Thurman, Grace Braun – 4th 9:48.92

4×800 B – Seth Tivakaran, Neil Tivakaran, Chris Ruetschle, Logan Arnold – 1st 8:15.85

High Jump G – Miryam Brandon – 3rd 5’1”

Long Jump B – Sammy Deep – 1st 22’10”

1600m G – Ruby Gross – 3rd 5:10.23

1600m B – Logan Arnold – 1st 4:23.61

800m B – Seth Tivakaran – 1st 1:55.89

3200m G – Anna Thurman – 3rd 11:14.14

Greeneview (boys)

4×800 B – Josiah Knoerr, Archer Holston, Landon Erisman, Noah Sylvester – 3rd 8:19.56

Division III

Cedarville

4×800 B – Ben Ormsbee, Isaac Wallis, Drew Koning, Caleb Sultan – 1st 8:09.95

800m B – Caleb Sultan – 1st 1:54.98

4×400 B – Drew Koning, Dylan Cook, Caleb Sultan, Jackson Pyles – 3rd 3:29.78

Legacy Christian

100m G – Maddy Merritt – 4th 12.47

400m G – Maddy Merritt – 1st 56.43

800m G – Caroline Hamilton – 3rd 2:21.29

200m G – Maddy Merritt – 1st 25.56

Yellow Springs

Long Jump B – Malcolm Blunt – 2nd 21’ 3”

200m B – Malcolm Blunt – 4th 22.75

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.