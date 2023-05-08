Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School’s AfterProm was a success, district officials said, due to the hard work of many. The district lauded Robin Rathke, Shayanna Greer, Bristen Wells, Megan Oburn, Jeff Greer, Jamie Hammock, Anna Jenkins, Chrissy Riegel, and Jamie Brauer for organizing the event, and the many businesses who donated items.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School’s AfterProm was a success, district officials said, due to the hard work of many. The district lauded Robin Rathke, Shayanna Greer, Bristen Wells, Megan Oburn, Jeff Greer, Jamie Hammock, Anna Jenkins, Chrissy Riegel, and Jamie Brauer for organizing the event, and the many businesses who donated items.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School’s AfterProm was a success, district officials said, due to the hard work of many. The district lauded Robin Rathke, Shayanna Greer, Bristen Wells, Megan Oburn, Jeff Greer, Jamie Hammock, Anna Jenkins, Chrissy Riegel, and Jamie Brauer for organizing the event, and the many businesses who donated items.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School’s AfterProm was a success, district officials said, due to the hard work of many. The district lauded Robin Rathke, Shayanna Greer, Bristen Wells, Megan Oburn, Jeff Greer, Jamie Hammock, Anna Jenkins, Chrissy Riegel, and Jamie Brauer for organizing the event, and the many businesses who donated items.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School’s AfterProm was a success, district officials said, due to the hard work of many. The district lauded Robin Rathke, Shayanna Greer, Bristen Wells, Megan Oburn, Jeff Greer, Jamie Hammock, Anna Jenkins, Chrissy Riegel, and Jamie Brauer for organizing the event, and the many businesses who donated items. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School’s AfterProm was a success, district officials said, due to the hard work of many. The district lauded Robin Rathke, Shayanna Greer, Bristen Wells, Megan Oburn, Jeff Greer, Jamie Hammock, Anna Jenkins, Chrissy Riegel, and Jamie Brauer for organizing the event, and the many businesses who donated items. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School’s AfterProm was a success, district officials said, due to the hard work of many. The district lauded Robin Rathke, Shayanna Greer, Bristen Wells, Megan Oburn, Jeff Greer, Jamie Hammock, Anna Jenkins, Chrissy Riegel, and Jamie Brauer for organizing the event, and the many businesses who donated items.