Navy veteran to speak at military museum

FAIRBORN — Capt. Jim Brokaw (US Navy, ret.) will be the next speaker at the Miami Valley Military History Museum.

Brokaw will talk about his live in a submarine, beginning at 6 p.m., Wednesday.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1973, attending boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois. He achieved the enlisted rank of chief cryptologic technician interpretive (submarines), and in July 1985 received a direct commission as a Naval cryptologist, and subsequently an information warfare officer.

During the course of his career, Brokaw had assignments in Japan, the UK, Germany, Maryland, California, West Virginia, and Georgia. His staff assignments included Naval Forces Europe, Fleet Cyber Command, Tenth Fleet, Third Fleet, Naval Network Warfare Command, and Cruiser-Destroyer Group One. He completed numerous deployments on ships, submarines, and with joint task forces. He commanded Naval Security Group activity in Misawa, Japan, Navy Information Operations Command in Georgia, Task Force 1050, and Task Group 1000.5.

Brokaw retired in November 2014, having served more than 41 years of continuous active duty. He currently serves as the chairman of the USS Cincinnati Foundation and on the board of the Greater Cincinnati Council of the Navy League.

Brokaw’s awards and decorations include: Legion of Merit; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine ops Achievement Medal; Presidential Unit Citation; Navy Unit Commendation; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Navy Expeditionary Medal; National Defense Service Medal;Global War on Terrorism Medal; and NATO Medal.

The museum is at 4 E. Main Street, Fairborn. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to help fill Fairborn’s FISH Food Pantry collection barrel.