Submitted photo | Fairborn City Schools

Several Fairborn High School students attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, an an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where you develop your skills as a leader while having fun and making connections. FHS students met students from around the district and gained valuable leadership skills during their time at this event. Attendees were Kaitlyn Cox, Brianna Kelley, Allyson Meder, and Bella Japs. We would like to thank these students for their participation and representing Fairborn at this event. The Fairborn Rotary Club sponsored the students.