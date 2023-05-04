Fairborn schools provide summer lunches

FAIRBORN — Children age 1-18 will have free meals provided to them through the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals are provided by the Fairborn City Schools, and will be made available at a number of locations across Fairborn during lunchtime hours. Meals must be eaten on site.

The Summer Food Service Program will run from June 5-28, according to a press release from Fairborn City Schools.

All seven locations will operate Monday-Friday, excluding federal holidays and possible inclement weather. Locations include the following:

— Fairborn Library, 11-11:30 a.m., served in the downstairs program room, 1 E Main Street.

— Fairborn Intermediate School, 11-11:30 a.m., served near the playground behind the main building, 1020 S Maple Ave.

— Baker Middle School, 11:45-12:15 p.m., served near the student drop off section, 200 Lincoln Drive.

— Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, 11:45-12:15 p.m., served in the parking lot next to the building, 2709 Old Yellow Springs Road.

— Rona Community Church, 12:30-1 p.m., served near the playground and shelter area in the back corner of the church parking lot, 1082 Rona Pkwy Drive.

— Xenia Station Park and Splash Pad, 1-1:45 p.m., served in the main parking lot, 150 S Miami Ave., Xenia.

— Fairborn YMCA and Spash Pad, 1:15-1:45 p.m., served near the YMCA parking lot, 300 S. Central Ave., Fairborn.

If inclement weather occurs, updates can be found at www.fairborn.k12.oh.us.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.