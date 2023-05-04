Cedarville will graduate largest class in history

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will celebrate the accomplishments of its 964 graduates — a 6 percent increase from 2022 and the largest graduating class in university history — during its 127th commencement Saturday, May 6, in the Doden Field House. In 2022, Cedarville awarded degrees to a then-record 909 undergraduate and graduate students.

Like in 2022, Cedarville will hold two ceremonies, with the first ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. The final program starts at 2 p.m. The doors to the field house open an hour before each ceremony.

The graduating class consists of 839 undergraduates and 142 students earning a graduate degree, including the doctor of pharmacy degree. Both ceremonies will be live-streamed. Overflow seating will be available in the Dixon Ministry Center.

“Commencement is the culmination of four or more years of investment and preparation for whatever profession a student may be entering,” said Fran Campbell, university registrar. “I think it’s one of the most exciting events that we have. It’s so enjoyable to watch the excitement that goes along with seeing the students reach this milestone.”

The morning commencement will include students in allied health; education; engineering and computer science; nursing; psychology; science and mathematics; and social work.

At the 2 p.m. ceremony, students from business; art, design, and theatre; biblical and theological studies; communication; English, literature and modern languages; history and government; interdisciplinary studies; music and worship; and pharmacy will be awarded their degrees.