Museum talk to feature all-black regiment

FAIRBORN — Roger Osorio, national park ranger and education and outreach coordinator for the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument, will be the next guest speaker at the Miami Valley Military History Museum.

Osorio will tell the story of the 25th Infantry, an all-black regiment, during his presentation at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.

Osorio has been the education and outreach coordinator at Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument since 2011. He graduated from the University of Albany, SUNY, in New York in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in history. Osorio has worked at Salem Maritime and Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site, Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, San Juan National Historic Site, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and Chiricahua National Monuments.

As part of his presentation, Osorio will passing out America the Beautiful Interagency passes for active military, veterans and Gold Star families.

The museum is at 4 E. Main Street, Fairborn. Parking and admission are free.

Submitted photos | Miami Valley Military History Museum Roger Osorio, national park ranger and education and outreach coordinator for the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument, will tell the story of the 25th Infantry, an all-black regiment.