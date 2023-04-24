FVPC to recognize sexual assault awareness month

XENIA — The Greene County Family Violence Prevention Center is holding a community event as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

FVPC’s Sexual Assault Resource team is hosting “Coffee and Consent” from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Greene Town Center Pavilion. This will be a facilitated discussion on consent in regards to physical, sexual contact, and intimacy. Staff from Family Violence Prevention Center will be assisting with the discussion and additional community resource/advocates will be there to help create the supportive community needed to make a difference, according to a release from FVPC.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to connect the community with resources over a cup of coffee and donuts,” said Celeste Hurley, Sexual Assault Resource coordinator. “Bring friends to fill a small or big table and think through what role each of us serves in creating a safe and supportive community.”

Sexual violence is an issue that impacts millions of Americans every year. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, nationwide, 81 percent of women and 43 percent of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime.

To register for this free event, visit Eventbrite and search for Coffee and Consent in the Greene County area or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-consent-tickets-596991637057. Registration is encouraged so the team orders enough coffee and donuts for each person.

For more information, contact Hurley at 937-376-8526.