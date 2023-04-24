FCS, others celebrate Earth Day

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools Earth Day by partnering with the City of Fairborn to sponsor an art and essay contest.
Students were recognized at SPARK in downtown Fairborn as part of the festivities. The Fairborn Lions Club also worked to clean up trash along the I-675 corridor.
The Earth Day contest winners were:
Honorable mention: Noah Brooks and Gabriel Brooks
High school essay first place: Matthew Haskell
High school art first Place: Skylar MacLean
Baker middle essay first place: Addi Kittelson
Baker middle essay second place: Mansour Bader
Baker middle art first place: Reygan Wright
Baker middle art second place: Riya Patel
Fairborn Intermediate art first place: Emilia Fisher
Fairborn Intermediate art second place: Truett Fisher
Fairborn Intermediate art third place: Joe Kiedrowski
Fairborn Intermediate essay first place: Lukas Kirkman
Fairborn Intermediate essay second place: Graysen Drollet
Fairborn Intermediate essay third place: Makenzie Fogle
Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools
Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools
Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools
Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools
Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools
