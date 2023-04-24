FCS, others celebrate Earth Day

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools Earth Day by partnering with the City of Fairborn to sponsor an art and essay contest.

Students were recognized at SPARK in downtown Fairborn as part of the festivities. The Fairborn Lions Club also worked to clean up trash along the I-675 corridor.

The Earth Day contest winners were:

Honorable mention: Noah Brooks and Gabriel Brooks

High school essay first place: Matthew Haskell

High school art first Place: Skylar MacLean

Baker middle essay first place: Addi Kittelson

Baker middle essay second place: Mansour Bader

Baker middle art first place: Reygan Wright

Baker middle art second place: Riya Patel

Fairborn Intermediate art first place: Emilia Fisher

Fairborn Intermediate art second place: Truett Fisher

Fairborn Intermediate art third place: Joe Kiedrowski

Fairborn Intermediate essay first place: Lukas Kirkman

Fairborn Intermediate essay second place: Graysen Drollet

Fairborn Intermediate essay third place: Makenzie Fogle

