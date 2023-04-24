WSU to hold spring commencement this week

FAIRBORN — More than 1,600 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s spring commencement ceremonies April 28-29.

WSU will hold two spring commencement ceremonies in the Wright State University Nutter Center: Graduate program at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 and undergraduate program at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. The 1,603 graduates from the class of 2023 graduates will join more than 120,000 Wright State alumni all over Ohio, across the nation, and around the world.

The featured speaker at the April 29 ceremony will be Sarah Hackenbracht, who will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters. Hackenbracht, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wright State in 2003, is the president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

The ceremonies will also feature a short congratulatory video from Gov. Mike DeWine.

The spring class of 2023 includes graduates with 1,111 bachelor’s degrees, 476 master’s degrees, 16 doctoral degrees, and 33 associate degrees.

The classes feature 251 international students from 21 countries. India boasts the largest number of international graduates with 209.

The two youngest graduating students are 18, earning a bachelor’s degree in German and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. The oldest graduate is 65, earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Graduates by college

College of Engineering and Computer Science: 355

College of Health, Education and Human Services: 370

College of Liberal Arts: 233

College of Science and Mathematics: 215

Raj Soin College of Business: 184

Lake Campus: 182

Boonshoft School of Medicine: 68 (master’s degree only)

The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Recorded videos of the ceremonies will also be available to watch on Wright State’s YouTube channel after the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will also be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab.

Tickets are not required, but graduates are asked to limit the number of guests to no more than 14 people so that everyone can be accommodated. Seating at the Nutter Center will be first-come, first-served. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the start of each ceremony.