Vietnam veterans honored at museum

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum held its fifth annual pinning ceremomy March 26, during which Vietnam Veterans are honored with lapel pins and more.

Col. Laurel Mayer (USAF, ret.), a museum volunteer, was the guest speaker. He talked about his time in Vietnam.

On May 25, 2021 President Obama proclaimed March 29 to be Vietnam Veterans Day. President Obama included these words in the Proclamation: “The purpose of the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War — a 13 year program to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw our country through one of the most challenging missions we have ever faced. While no words will ever be fully worthy of their service, nor any honor truly befitting their sacrifice, let us remember that it is never too late to pay tribute to the men and women who answered the call of duty with courage and valor.”

“We do not restrict ourselves to this time of the year,” museum officials said in a release. “When asked to hold a pinning ceremony by senior centers, military organizations (VFW, DAV, etc), senior living facilities, businesses, etc. if at all possible, we say ‘yes.’ There is no charge.”