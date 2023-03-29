Xenia High School presents ‘Suessical: The Musical’

XENIA — Xenia High School theater students have been rehearsing nearly daily to bring a colorful cast of characters to life in their new spring play “Seussical: The Musical.”

The musical features a cast of nearly three dozen students who auditioned in January and have been rehearsing ever since, preparing for the Thursday, April 13 opening in the XHS Bob Hope Auditorium.

“When selecting a show, we look for one that has plenty of roles for our theater students, as well as featuring some great musical numbers,” said Tom Blackburn, co-director. “In addition, this show is incredibly fun and colorful and makes wonderful use of the enhanced sound and lighting installed during renovation a few years ago. All of this made Seussical a great fit for the spring musical.”

During their adventurous romp on stage, the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers while also guarding an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird according to the school’s website.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant shared the school’s website.

“This family friendly musical should also be very popular with audiences,” Travis Matson, XHS theater teacher and the musical’s co-director. “The show features some well-known characters from the world of Dr. Seuss who take the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the invisible world of the Whos as the story line mixes the plots from some of our favorite Seuss classics.”

Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday of each week with shows on April 13, 14, 15, and the following week on April 20, 21, and 22. Tickets are $13 for adults and $9 for students and may be purchased online at XeniaSchools.org.

Seussical Cast List

Cat in the Hat — Ceci Dearth

Horton the Elephant — Declan Cook

Gertrude McFuzz — Sarah Scarborough

Mayzie La Bird — Sami Klinc

Sour Kangaroo — Delta Everhart

Bird Girls — Morgan Warrix, Paige Webb,Tatum McIntire, Delaney Strunk, Erin Kelly, Bella Myers, Wickersham Brothers, JJ Miller, Chad Padgett, and Matthew Long

Vlad Vladikoff — Jonah Reed

Yertle the Turtle — JJ Miller

Jojo — Houda Loukssi

Mayor — Jewel Rodriguez

Mayor’s Wife — Kaitlyn Williams

General Gengus Khan Schmitz — AJ Warren

Cadet No. 1 — Jonah Reed

Cadet No. 2 — Bruce Lemon

The Grinch — Juliana Pfahler

Citizens of Whoville — Rubi Aguilar, Adele Daab, Zoey Elad, Alex Ewing, River Garrett, Lilly Grooms, Amariona Hayes, Jax McCarthy, Lily McIntosh, Libby Phillips, and Vivian Witherell