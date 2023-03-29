Xenia High School presents ‘Suessical: The Musical’

XENIA — Xenia High School theater students have been rehearsing nearly daily to bring a colorful cast of characters to life in their new spring play “Seussical: The Musical.”
The musical features a cast of nearly three dozen students who auditioned in January and have been rehearsing ever since, preparing for the Thursday, April 13 opening in the XHS Bob Hope Auditorium.
“When selecting a show, we look for one that has plenty of roles for our theater students, as well as featuring some great musical numbers,” said Tom Blackburn, co-director. “In addition, this show is incredibly fun and colorful and makes wonderful use of the enhanced sound and lighting installed during renovation a few years ago. All of this made Seussical a great fit for the spring musical.”
During their adventurous romp on stage, the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers while also guarding an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird according to the school’s website.
Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant shared the school’s website.
“This family friendly musical should also be very popular with audiences,” Travis Matson, XHS theater teacher and the musical’s co-director. “The show features some well-known characters from the world of Dr. Seuss who take the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the invisible world of the Whos as the story line mixes the plots from some of our favorite Seuss classics.”
Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday of each week with shows on April 13, 14, 15, and the following week on April 20, 21, and 22. Tickets are $13 for adults and $9 for students and may be purchased online at XeniaSchools.org.
Seussical Cast List
Cat in the Hat — Ceci Dearth
Horton the Elephant — Declan Cook
Gertrude McFuzz — Sarah Scarborough
Mayzie La Bird — Sami Klinc
Sour Kangaroo — Delta Everhart
Bird Girls — Morgan Warrix, Paige Webb,Tatum McIntire, Delaney Strunk, Erin Kelly, Bella Myers, Wickersham Brothers, JJ Miller, Chad Padgett, and Matthew Long
Vlad Vladikoff — Jonah Reed
Yertle the Turtle — JJ Miller
Jojo — Houda Loukssi
Mayor — Jewel Rodriguez
Mayor’s Wife — Kaitlyn Williams
General Gengus Khan Schmitz — AJ Warren
Cadet No. 1 — Jonah Reed
Cadet No. 2 — Bruce Lemon
The Grinch — Juliana Pfahler
Citizens of Whoville — Rubi Aguilar, Adele Daab, Zoey Elad, Alex Ewing, River Garrett, Lilly Grooms, Amariona Hayes, Jax McCarthy, Lily McIntosh, Libby Phillips, and Vivian Witherell