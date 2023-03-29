Dog-friendly easter egg hunt coming soon

FAIRBORN — A pet-friendly twist on a classic Easter egg hunt is going to take place at Central Park in Fairborn on April 8.

Dog owners everywhere are welcomed to attend the Paws in The Park Egg Hunt from 6 to 7 p.m. to hunt for the many dog-safe treats that will be hidden around the park. Everyone is invited, but all dogs must be friendly and up to date on vaccinations. They must also be on a leash for the duration of the event.

According to Fairborn Recreation Program Coordinator Molly Gross, 2,000 dog treats were donated for the event to be hidden around Central Park, along with steak and hot dog treats for the animals.

“This is the first year,” said Gross, although she is hoping to turn the event into an annual occurrence.

According to Gross, there will also be goodie bag giveaways for the humans in attendance as well, with dog treats and toys as well as coupons from some of the sponsors.

This egg hunt will also be proceeded by a teen’s flashlight Easter egg hunt from 8:30-9:30, according to Gross, so families with dogs and teens are encouraged to bring the whole family.

Registration will be $5 for residents of Fairborn or $6 for non-residents, and there will be a cap of 50 dogs for the event.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.