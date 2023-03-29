Track and field season kicks off at Wayne Meet — Sports Digest: March 29, 2023

Results

High School

Tuesday

Baseball

Springboro 8, Beavercreek 3

A four-run first inning by the Panthers was enough as both teams began GWOC play.

Austin Papalios hit a two-RBI double in the seventh to break up the shutout.

Cedarville 12, Yellow Springs 2

Jacob Lide walked it off with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth as Cedarville won its first game of the season.

Krishan Miller and Hazel VanMeter had RBI hits for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Sidney 14, Fairborn 1

Brayden Harris hit a RBI double to keep the Skyhawks from being shutout in the bottom of the fifth.

Xavier McDougle pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Xenia 15, West Carrollton 2

Xenia used innings of seven and eight runs in the third and fourth to blow by the Pirates and get their first win.

Aidan Solis struck out nine in four innings while only allowing one hit.

Boys lacrosse

Carroll 10, McNicholas 5

No stats submitted.

Girls lacrosse

Miamisburg 12, Carroll 11

Maren DeLisle scored six times for the Patriots, and Casey Frederick had three in the loss.

Olivia Mead made eight saves in net.

Softball

Oak Hills 4, Beavercreek 0

The Beavers were baffled in being one-hit during their first road game. Freshman Alainey Townsley got the lone knock.

Haley Ferguson struck out six while allowing four hits and five walks in the complete game.

Elizabethton 4, Bellbrook 3

Two runs in the bottom of the sixth cost Bellbrook a late lead as they continued their Tennessee trip.

Sydney Burchfield and Allie Hess both hit a double for the Golden Eagles.

Carroll 12, Alter 1

Shaina Beam went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a triple, and Tatum Browning, Julia Jordan and Abby Springer all had two hits in the win.

Browning went the distance in the circle, striking out eight and walking four while allowing two hits.

Cedarville 13, Greenon 10

The Indians got consecutive wins for the first time in more than five seasons.

Adyson Rodgers hit her first career home run with a grand slam in the second inning.

Greeneview 7, Madison Plains 6 (8)

A frantic finish saw Greeneview keep two runners stranded after Sadie Trisel gave her team the lead on a RBI double in the top of the eighth.

Mya Simpson hit her first home run for the Rams, and Madison Leslie pitched three innings in relief to pick up the win.

Tennis

Greeneview 4, Greenon 1

Ian Rinehart and Ashtan hendricks won in singles to start the season for the Rams.

The teams of Rylan Hurst and Braden Ratliff, along with Logan Kibble and Isaac Litke won the doubles matches.

Other scores: CJ 5, Carroll 0; Cedarville 4, Northeastern 1; Stebbins 4, Xenia 1

Track and field

Three schools enter Wayne Quint Meet

Beavercreek took third in both the boys and girls competitions, while Legacy Christian was fifth in boys and sixth in girls and Yellow Springs got seventh in both at the eight-team meet.

Local event winners include Beavercreek’s Leslie Torkornoo in the girls 100-meter dash, and she teammed with Alea Cook, Sophia Arntz and Kayleigh Keyes to win the 4 x 200-meter relay. Keyes also won the girls 200-meter dash.

Ben Watson won the boys 400-meter dash and Sawyer Hart was the champ of the boys 300-meter hurdles for Beavercreek. Kaden Ellerbe finished first in the boys 200-meter dash. Joseph Hill won the boys pole vault.

Beavercreek’s Marie Jones finish .11 ahead of Yellow Springs’ Jose DeWine in the girls 3200-meter run.

Legacy Christian’s Ben Rodriguez was the boys 3200-meter run winner.

Beavercreek’s Zoe Roll qualified for state in the wheelchair division after setting a personal best of 33.60 in the 100-meter race.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Lakota West 0

Two tight sets of 27-25 and 26-24 closed out the Beavers eighth straight win to open the season.

Ausin Kolaczkowski led the way with 11 kills and Parker Hanson had six digs and three aces.

Other Scores: Badin 3, Carroll 2

Schedule

High School

Thursday

Baseball

Beavercreek at Springboro, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Alter at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Bishop Fenwick, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Waynesville at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Fairborn at Beavercreek B, 4 p.m.

Stivers at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 5:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Carroll at McNicholas, 7 p.m.