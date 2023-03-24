Sports Digest — March 24, 2023

Schedule

High School

Friday

Boys lacrosse

Talawanda at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at OTCA Tournament, 4 p.m.

Beavercreek B at Yellow Springs, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Dayton Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

Yellow Springs at Newton, 12 p.m.

Theodore Roosevelt at Fairborn, 1 p.m. (at AIA)

Miami Trace at Legacy Christian, 1 p.m.

Cedarville at Zane Trace, 2:45 p.m.

Beavercreek at Shawnee, 3 p.m.

Theodore Roosevelt at Xenia, 6 p.m. (at AIA)

Softball

Beavercreek at Teays Valley, 10 a.m. / vs. Hilliard Bradley, Noon (at Teays Valley)

Greeneview at Washington Court House, 11 a.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Xenia, 12 p.m.

Carroll at Greenville, 12:30 p.m. / vs. Triad, 2 p.m. (at Greenville)

Track and Field

Bellbrook at Wilmington Invite, 9 a.m.

Carroll at Wayne Relays, 9:30 a.m.

Cedarville at Shawnee Relay Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Fairborn at Troy Up and Running Invite, 10 a.m.

Boys volleyball

Hilliard Davidson at Beavercreek, 10 a.m. / vs. Elder 1 p.m.

Sunday

Baseball

Bellbrook vs. Olentangy Berlin, 6 p.m. (at Fort Walton, Fla.)

Softball

Bellbrook vs Marshall County, 2 p.m. (at Tenn.)

Monday

Baseball

Bellbrook vs. Marshall, Missouri, 12 p.m. (at Fort Walton, Fla.)

Carroll at Ross, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Softball

Kenton Ridge at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Twin Valley South at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook vs. Lauderdale County, 6 p.m. (at Tenn.)

Tennis

Miamisburg at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Greenon at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Beavercreek at Badin, 6:30 p.m.

Briefs

Greeneview looking for girls basketball coach

Greeneview High School is seeking a new girls basketball head coach.

Previous high school or above coaching experience is preferred. Teaching positions expected to be open are HS Science and HS Social Studies.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, and references to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] with an application deadline of March 31 or until filled.

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Spring sports seasons will be getting underway soon. Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know. —