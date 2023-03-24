Ferguson, McPherson lead list of top local softball players

XENIA — Talent will easily be found across the area on the softball field for the 2023 season.

Greene County players is highlighted by Beavercreek junior Haley Ferguson. Ranked in the top-20 nationally for the class of 2024 according to Softball America, her first two seasons have seen her dominate the GWOC accumulating 472 strikeouts to 56 walks, a 40-9 record with an ERA at 0.91 and WHIP of 0.707 across 317 innings pitched.

Other pitchers include Fairborn’s Hailey Webb, whose strikeout total eclipsed 100 and with refined control could once again be one of the best of the MVL within the circle. Chasidy Stewart of Bellbrook also had a fine freshman year in which she tossed every pitch of the season and had a 3.79 earned run average.

Some of the top players at the plate coming back from last season include Xenia’s Tori McPherson. The senior is the area’s leading returning hitter in home runs (7), runs batted in (39), triples (8), hits (44), runs (37) and slugging (1.173), while ranking second in batting average and in the top-five for doubles.

She’ll lead what may be the most potent offenses to rival the group at Fairborn. With four players all hitting over .400 last year, the one-two punch of Bailee Walters and Taylor Shepherd could slug the Skyhawks back to the top of the MVL.

Other notables include a .750 average by Carroll’s Emma Sexton as a freshman, Yellow Springs’ Violet Babb only recording an out six total times in her 27 at-bats in nine games, and Concetta Augustine of Legacy Christian looking to lead the MBC in home runs again after averaging hitting one in every 11 at-bats last season.

Here are capsules for Greene County teams, including the top eligible to return hitters and pitchers for each squad, as the season is set to get underway on Saturday:

BEAVERCREEK BEAVERS

2022 Record: 19-6. GWOC: 11-3 (2nd). Tournament: Lost in District Final to Mason (5-1).

Hitters: Haley Ferguson (Jr.), .506 (avg)/.696 (slg), 40-79, 1HR, 16RBI, 6R, 10 2B, 1 3B; Kate Schell (Jr.), .397/.466, 29-73, 13RBI, 17R, 1 2B, 2 3B, 4SB; Viera Barrett (So.) .299/.403, 20-67, 11RBI, 4R, 5 2B, 1 3B; Gaby Myers (Jr.), .273/.341, 12-44, 11RBI, 9R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1SB; Jayden O’Neal (Jr.), .274/.323, 17-62, 3RBI, 20R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7SB; Adelynn Schrader (Sr.), .243/.405, 9-37, 4RBI, 10R, 2 2B, 2 3B

Pitchers: Haley Ferguson (Jr.), 141IP, 17-5 W-L, 0.84ERA, 191K, 0.816WHIP; Jessica Chastain (Sr.), 22IP, 2-1 W-L, 5.41ERA, 13K, 1.591WHIP

BELLBROOK GOLDEN EAGLES

2022 Record: 8-13. SWBL: 6-7 (3rd). Tournament: Lost in Sectional Final to Lebanon (15-0).

Hitters: Sydney Burchfield (Jr.), .368 (avg)/.434 (slg), 28-76, 1HR, 10RBI, 24R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 7SB; Allie Hess (Sr.), .397/.589, 29-73, 2HR, 24RBI, 24R, 4 2B, 2 3B, 5SB; Mallory Horvath (Jr.), .314/.412, 16-51, 9RBI, 15R, 1 2B, 2 3B; Chasidy Stewart (So.), .311/.410, 19-61, 15RBI, 5R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1SB; Raegen O’Brien (Jr.), .254/.358, 17-67, 17RBI, 9R, 3 2B, 2 3B, 3SB; Sonya Horvath (Jr.), .294/.294, 15-51, 5RBI, 11R, 1SB

Pitchers: Chasidy Stewart (So.), 127.1IP, 8-13 W-L, 3.79ERA, 83K, 1.579WHIP

CARROLL PATRIOTS

2022 Record: 8-8. GCL: 4-6 (4th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Benjamin Logan (18-0).

Hitters: Emma Sexton (So.), .750 (avg)/1.114 (slg), 33-44, 2HR, 23RBI, 21R, 8 2B, 1 3B, 3SB; Shaina Beam (Jr.), .466/.534, 27-58, 13RBI, 20R, 4 2B, 11SB; Cecelia Sharp (Sr.), .386/.591, 17-44, 2HR, 8RBI, 14R, 1 2B, 1 3V; Julia Jordan (Sr.), .354/.375, 17-48, 13RBI, 24R, 1 2B, 5SB; Abby Springer (So.), .324/.559, 11-34, 10RBI, 13R, 2 2B, 3 3B, 11SB; Georgia Burst (Jr.), .261/.435, 6-23, 3RBI, 7R, 2 3B

Pitchers: Emma Sexton (So.), 82.2IP, 5.76ERA, 6-7 W-L, 96K, 2.020WHIP; Bailee Bolton (Jr.), 12IP, 12.83ERA, 1-1 W-L, 4K, 2.833WHIP

CEDARVILLE INDIANS

2022 Record: 0-18. OHC: 0-16 (6th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional Final to Southeastern (14-0).

Hitters: Ryleigh Burnett (Jr.), .306 (avg)/.333 (slg), 11-36, 3RBI, 1R, 1 2B; Megan Hulbert (Jr.), .250/.250, 7-28, 2R, 1SB; Kayla Bonenberger (Jr.), .167/.167, 5-30, 2RBI; Haley Fouts (Jr.), .115/.115, 3-26; Savannah Evans (Jr.), .061/.061, 2-33, 2RBI, 1SB, Heather Dutenhaver (Jr.), .038/.038, 1-26, 1SB

Pitchers: Heather Dutenhaver (Jr.), 36IP, 0-6 W-L, 16.33ERA 2K, 4.917 WHIP; Ayden Rodgers (So.), 25.1IP, 0-7 W-L, 9.95 ERA, 15K, 4.382WHIP; Ryleigh Burnett (Jr.), 7IP, 0-2 W-L, 11.00ERA, 1K, 4.857WHIP

FAIRBORN SKYHAWKS

2022 Record: 17-6. MVL: 14-4 (1st). Tournament: Lost in Sectional Final to Beavercreek (4-0).

Hitters: Bailee Walters (Sr.), .541 (avg)/.973 (slg), 40-74, 4HR, 36RBI, 28R, 18 2B, 1 3B, 8SB; Taylor Shepherd (Jr.), .493/.870, 34-69, 7HR, 31RBI, 22R, 5 2B, 3SB; Mallorie Ferguson (Sr.), .467/.693, 35-75, 4HR, 18RBI, 27R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 4SB; Kyleigh Cook (Jr.), .429/.629, 30-70, 1HR, 16RBI, 27R, 5 2B, 3 3B, 7SB; Kaelyn Offill (Sr.), .294/.353, 20-68, 12RBI, 12R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3SB; Rose McReynolds (Jr.), .354/.458, 17-48, 12RBI, 7R, 5 2B, 1SB

Pitchers: Hailey Webb (Jr.), 88IP, 11-4 W-L, 5.89ERA, 1SV, 117K, 1.932WHIP; Kaelyn Offill (Sr.), 48IP, 6-1 W-L, 4.81ERA, 1SV, 29K, 2.042WHIP

GREENEVIEW RAMS

2022 Record: 5-15. OHC: 4-12 (5th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Versailles (10-0).

Hitters: Sadie Trisel (Sr.), .576 (avg)/.833 (slg), 38-66, 1HR, 27RBI, 14R, 12 2B, 1 3B, 2SB; Kennedy Dean (Jr.), .365/.397, 23-63, 7RBI, 18R, 2 2B, 7SB; Karlie Harlow (Sr.), .354/.400, 23-65, 10RBI, 13R 3 2B, 5SB; Madison Leslie (So.), .314/.373, 16-51, 11RBI, 6R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2SB; Emma Hassid (Sr.), .333/.458, 8-24, 9RBI, 6R, 3 2B, 2B; Gracie Bone (Sr.), .234/.340, 11-47, 6RBI, 10R, 5 2B

Pitchers: Madison Leslie (So.), 50.2IP, 1-6 W-L, 9.81ERA, 33K, 2.980WHIP; Kennedy Dean (Jr.), 13IP, 0-0 W-L, 13.46ERA, 10K, 3.154WHIP

LEGACY CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

2022 Record: 3-8. MBC: 2-4 (3rd). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Mechanicsburg (10-0).

Hitters: Concetta Augustine (Jr.), .576 (avg)/.909 (slg), 19-33, 3HR, 13RBI, 19R, 2 2B, 16SB; Esther Augustine (So.), .381/.429, 8-21, 1HR, 7RBI, 6R, 1 2B, 4SB; Olivia Augustine (Jr.), .273/.364, 6-22, 8RBI, 13R, 2 2B, 15SB; Natalie Strickle (Jr.), .304/.304, 7-23, 4RBI, 17R, 14SB; Hadassah Oliver (Jr.), .318/.500, 7-22, 1HR, 6RBI, 16R, 1 2B, 12SB; Caroline Kensinger (Sr.), .000/.000, 0-18, 9R, 17SB

Pitchers: Natalie Strickle (Jr.), 45IP, 3-2 W-L, 14.62ERA, 42K, 3.889WHIP

XENIA BUCCANEERS

2022 Record: 12-11. MVL: 10-8 (2nd). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Piqua (16-8).

Hitters: Tori McPherson (Sr.), .587 (avg)/1.173 (slg), 44-75, 7HR, 39RBI, 37R, 7 2B, 8 3B, 8SB; Kynnydy Lewis (Sr.), .500/.563, 32-64, 23RBI, 22R, 4 2B, 3SB; Dakota Wagner (Jr.), .551/.826, 38-69, 4HR, 27RBI, 23R, 7 2B, 3SB; Megan Bradley (Sr.), .431/.569, 25-58, 16RBI, 15R, 4 2B, 2 3B, 7SB; Gracee Cassidy (Sr.), .407/.444, 22-54, 15RBI, 19R, 2 2B, 9SB; Kylie Hart (So.), .250/.250, 6-24, 4RBI, 9R, 3SB

Pitchers: Kynnydy Lewis (Sr.), 55IP, 6-5 W-L, 5.60ERA, 35K, 1.909WHIP; Megan Bradley (Sr.), 5.2IP, 0-0 W-L, 9.88ERA, 1K, 2.294WHIP

YELLOW SPRINGS BULLDOGS

2022 Record: 6-4. MBC: 6-0 (1st). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Ansonia (17-1).

Hitters: Violet Babb (Jr.), .778 (avg)/1.444 (slg), 21-27, 3HR, 27RBI, 19R, 3 2B, 3 3B, 17SB; Joslyn Herring (Jr.), .435/.435, 10-23, 7RBI, 6R, 8SB; Halee Sparks (Sr.), .579/.579, 11-19, 11RBI, 16R, 17SB; Ella Laws (Jr.), .385/.577, 10-26, 1HR, 14RBI, 8R, 1 3B, 6SB; Josephine Zinger (Sr.), .375/.375, 3-8, 4RBI, 9R, 7SB; Kaylee Cruz (So.), .000/.000, 0-2, 2RBI, 4R, 1SB

Pitchers: Halee Sparks (Sr.), 19.2IP, 5-1 W-L, 11.03ERA, 24K, 2.288; Violet Babb (Jr.), 19.1IP, 1-2 W-L, 11.84ERA, 18K, 4.364WHIP

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.