WSU College of Science and Mathematics to host Festival of Research

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s College of Science and Mathematics will host its Festival of Research from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31 in 109 Oelman Hall.

The festival will feature 15 podium presentations by students and approximately 60 poster presentations.

“Anyone interested in current research topics and/or employment in the sciences and mathematics should attend,” said Steven Higgins, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics. “The poster and podium presentations will be loaded with examples of what our students and faculty are researching currently. A panel of industry professionals will be assembled to talk about applying for jobs and preparing for interviews as well as providing information on the backgrounds and skills they seek in their future employees.”

The Festival of Research will feature remarks from Wright State President Sue Edwards, Ph.D., Provost Amy Thompson, Ph.D., and Madhavi Kadakia, Ph.D., vice provost for research and innovation, and entertainment during Café CoSM by graduate chemistry student Avianna Gay and chemistry and music major Ben Kressbach.

The Office of Research and Sponsored Programs will have a table with up-to-date information for faculty who are preparing grant submissions and other information on ways the office supports research and innovation at Wright State.

The festival is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

The 2023 Festival of Research is sponsored Leidos, a global leader in the integration and application of information technology, engineering, and science.