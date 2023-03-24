Golden Eagles, Rams atop Greene County baseball

XENIA — A pair of teams bringing back loads of seniors looking to make longer tournament stays spotlight high school baseball in Greene County for 2023.

Bellbrook and Greeneview had the deepest postseason runs of any local school a year ago and both lost squeakers with the game on the line during the final plate appearance. The county’s two highest scoring offenses a year ago should have the bats to get another shot at district crowns.

The Golden Eagles have the best collection of returnees. Brayden Hubbell, Blake Oberding and Benton Yoxtheimer all can churn out extra base hits, while Bennett LaPalm and Luke Benetis flirted with sub-two earned run averages on the mound.

Ben Myers, Landon Gardner and Hunter Brooks are solid at the plate for the Rams, and are complimented by the one of the best sluggers in Southwest Ohio.

Of the underclassman from last season, there are only 10 total home runs which were hit. Jarrod Mays of Greeneview has seven of them to his name. He slugged 1.032 to lead all local players, and holds the same distinction for runs batted in (32), hits (35) and batting average (.565) with at least 20 at-bats.

His offense could be all the back up Keegan Phillips needs on the mound. Phillips is coming off a year in which he tossed 51 innings with a 2.06 earned run average, 98 strikeouts and seven wins in 13 appearances.

There are 15 inter-county contests on this year’s schedule, which will be highlighted by the two league favorites playing on April 13 when Greeneview travels to Bellbrook.

Those two teams, in addition to Beavercreek, Xenia and Yellow Springs, also all have a scheduled game taking place at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium.

Here are capsules for Greene County teams, including the top eligible to return hitters and pitchers for each squad, as the season is set to get underway on Saturday:

BEAVERCREEK BEAVERS

2022 Record: 13-11. GWOC: 7-7 (4th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Springfield (6-5).

Hitters: CJ Barnes (Sr.), .242/.303, 16-66, 8RBI, 7R, 4 2B, 3SB; Brayden King (Sr.), .300/.357, 21-70, 7RBI, 16R, 4 2B, 13SB; Austin Papalios (Sr.), .324/.493, 23-71, 2HR, 14RBI, 15R, 6 2B, 6SB; Owen Roether (So.), .182/.182, 6-33, 4RBI, 5R, 1SB; Parker Shannon (Jr.), .333/.375, 8-24, 5RBI, 8R, 1 2B, 3SB; Gavin Grimm (Jr.), .292/.292, 7-24, 3RBI

Pitchers: Owen Roether (So.), 18.2IP, 2-2 W-L, 3.00ERA, 18K, 1.661WHIP; Austin Papalios (Sr.), 12.1IP, 1-2 W-L, 2.84ERA, 13K, 0.973WHIP; Parker Shannon (Jr.), 10.2IP, 1-0 W-L, 1.97ERA, 5K, 1.688WHIP; Shaun Morse (Sr.), 7IP, 1-0 W-L, 5.00ERA, 6K, 1.714WHIP

BELLBROOK GOLDEN EAGLES

2022 Record: 20-8. SWBL: 11-2 (1st). Tournament: Lost in District Semifinal to Chaminade Julienne (9-8 [9]).

Hitters: Benton Yoxtheimer (Sr.), .384/.493, 28-73, 13RBI, 20R, 8 2B, 5SB; Sam Barhorst (Sr.), .278/.296, 15-54, 8RBI, 16R, 1 2B, 12SB; Brayden Hubbell (Sr.), .309/.457, 29-94, 27RBI, 26R, 10 2B, 2 3B, 7SB; Bennett LaPalm (Sr.), .267/.320, 20-75, 5RBI, 24R, 4 2B, 12SB; Blake Oberding (Sr.), .292/.446, 19-65, 12RBI, 18R, 10 2B, 5SB; Ben Mayer (Jr.), .167/.212, 11-66, 16RBI, 7R, 3 2B, 1SB

Pitchers: Bennett LaPalm (Sr.), 40.2IP, 5-2 W-L, 2.24ERA, 71K, 1.721WHIP; Luke Benetis (Jr.), 31.2IP, 4-1 W-L, 2.21ERA, 1SV, 22K, 1.263WHIP; Brayden Hubbell (Sr.), 14.2IP, 1-2 W-L, 1.43ERA, 6SV, 13K, 1.364WHIP; Johnny Beszcz (Jr.), 16IP, 1-1 W-L, 4.38ERA, 7K, 1.750WHIP

CARROLL PATRIOTS

2022 Record: 5-17. GCL: 3-7 (5th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Oakwood (5-2).

Hitters: Evan Kneer (Sr.), .216/.216, 8-37, 4R, 1SB; Lucas Dunn (Jr.), .136/.159, 6-44, 5RBI, 5R, 1 2B; Liam Ivory (Sr.), .139/.139, 5-36, 4RBI, 1R 3SB; Anthony Wright (So.), .061/.061, 2-33, 1RBI, 2R, 1SB; Jackson Isaacs (Jr.), .000/.000, 0-8; Zach Tipps (So.), .000/.000, 0-2

Pitchers: Liam Ivory (Sr.), 12IP, 9.91ERA, 0-0 W-L, 7K, 2.583WHIP; Anthony Wright (So.), 4.1IP, 3.23ERA, 0-0 W-L, 2K, 2.077WHIP; Lucas Dunn (Jr.), 2IP, 7.00ERA, 0-0 W-L, 2.500WHIP; Evan Kneer (Sr.), 0.1IP, 0.00ERA, 0-0 W-L, 0.000WHIP

CEDARVILLE INDIANS

2022 Record: 12-12. OHC: 8-8 (4th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional Final to Dayton Christian (5-4 [8]).

Hitters: Braydon Criswell (Jr.), .394/.479, 28-71, 18RBI, 15R, 6 2B, 8SB; Tyler Cross (Jr.), .289/.329, 22-76, 5RBI, 19R, 3 2B, 11SB; Jacob Winter (Jr.), .266/.313,17-64, 13RBI, 10R, 3 2B, 5SB; Jackson Miller (Jr.), .234/.250, 15-64, 4RBI, 11R, 1 2B, 6SB; Mason Johnson (Jr.), .524/.571, 11-21, 8RBI 5R, 1 2B, 3SB; James Dray (Jr.), .150/.150, 6-40, 3RBI, 1R, 1SB

Pitchers: Braydon Criswell (Jr.), 23.1IP, 3-0 W-L, 0.90ERA, 19K, 1.457WHIP; James Dray (Jr.), 23.2IP, 0-4 W-L, 4.44ERA, 2SV, 17K, 1.394WHIP; Tyler Cross (Jr.), 16.2IP 0-1 W-L, 4.62ERA, 11K. 1.260WHIP; Jacob Winter (Jr.), 17.1IP, 0-2 W-L, 7.27ERA, 12K, 2.192WHIP

FAIRBORN SKYHAWKS

2022 Record: 3-23. MVL: 1-17 (5th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Sidney (1-0).

Hitters: Cayden Bailey (So.), .308/.385, 16-52, 7RBI, 12R, 4 2B, 10SB; Kannon Reeser (Jr.), .231/.231, 12-52, 3RBI, 9R, 11SB; Caleb Anderson (Sr.), .325/.400, 13-40, 6RBI, 10R, 3 2B, 3SB; Parker Keeton (Sr.), .135/.154, 7-52, 11RBI, 6R, 1 2B, 3SB; Billy Hill (Sr.), .171/.200, 6-35, 3RBI, 6R, 1 2B, 3SB; Garrett Shuttleworth (Sr.), .150/.150, 3-20, 3RBI, 1R, 1SB

Pitchers: Billy Hill (Sr.), 19.2IP, 0-4 W-L, 7.48ERA, 19K, 2.288WHIP; Lawren Williams (Sr.), 14.2IP, 0-2 W-L, 8.11ERA, 7K, 2.727WHIP; Brayden Harris (So.), 11.1IP, 0-1 W-L, 2.47ERA, 12K, 1.500WHIP; Kannon Reeser (Jr.), 10IP, 0-1 W-L, 6.30ERA, 4K, 1.700WHIP

GREENEVIEW RAMS

2022 Record: 15-8. OHC: 11-5 (3rd). Tournament: Lost in District Semifinal to Northeastern (3-1).

Hitters: Jarrod Mays (Sr.), .565/1.032, 35-62, 7HR, 32RBI, 24R, 8 2B, 2SB; Ben Myers (Sr.), .426/.500, 29-68, 25RBI, 16R, 5 2B, 5SB; Hunter Brooks (Sr.), .338/.415, 22-65, 15RBI, 25R, 5 2B, 16SB; Keegan Phillips (Jr.), .338/.426, 23-68, 12RBI, 25R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 12SB; Landon Gardner (Jr.), .364/.409, 24-66, 11RBI, 19R, 3 2B, 5SB; Tanner Thornton (Sr.), .214/.268, 12-56, 14RBI 11R, 3 2B

Pitchers: Keegan Phillips (Jr.), 51IP, 7-2 W-L, 2.06ERA 98K, 1.235WHIP; Landon Gardner (Jr.), 21.2IP, 2-1 W-L, 0.65ERA, 2SB, 21K, 0.969WHIP; Gavin Dailey (Sr.), 23IP, 2-2 W-L, 3.35ERA, 17K, 1.478WHIP; Hunter Brooks (Sr.), 10.2IP, 1-0 W-L, 1.97ERA, 14K, 1.500WHIP

LEGACY CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

2022 Record: 4-12. MBC: 3-4 (3rd). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Cedarville (10-0).

Hitters: David Cancino (So.), .385/.462, 15-39, 14RBI, 14R, 3 2B, 11SB; Dillon Campbell (Jr.), .333/.378, 15-45, 1RBI 14R, 2 2B, 11SB; Timothy Chavies (Jr.), .351/.486, 13-37, 1HR, 8RBI, 11R, 2 2B; Adam Newell (Jr.), .579/.684, 11-19, 5RBI, 4R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1SB; Nate Whitt (So.), .220/.220, 9-41, 9RBI, 6R, 2SB; Michael Little (Jr.), .158/.184, 6-38, 5RBI, 3R 1 2B

Pitchers: Adam Newell (Jr.), 14IP, 1-1 W-L, 3.50ERA, 20K, 1.357WHIP; Timothy Chavies (Jr.), 12.2IP, 0-2 W-L, 16.58ERA, 12K, 3.158WHIP; Dillon Campbell (Jr.), 8.1IP, 0-1 W-L, 17.64ERA, 11K, 4.080WHIP; David Cancino (So.), 8.2IP, 1-2 W-L, 8.89ERA, 12K, 3.346WHIP

XENIA BUCCANEERS

2022 Record: 10-17. MVL: 8-10 (2nd). Tournament: Lost in Sectional Final to Centerville (13-1).

Hitters: Jackson Tate (Sr.), .329/.354, 26-79, 19RBI, 12R, 2 2B; Devin Siebel (So.), .308/.385, 24-78; 12RBI 20R, 6 2B, 3SB; Nate Felliw (Sr.), .338/.377, 26-77, 8RBI, 19R, 3 2B, 6SB; Zach Salyers (Sr.), .217/.233, 13-60, 12RBI, 6R, 1 2B; Ethan Wells (So.), .221/.265, 15-68, 15RBI 8R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 5SB; Aidan Solis (Jr.), .182/.218, 10-55, 10RBI, 9R, 2 2B, 7SB

Pitchers: Ethan Wells (So.), 22.2IP, 0-0 W-L, 3.09ERA, 29K, 1.324WHIP; Nate Fellie (Sr.), 21IP, 1-2 W-L, 4.33ERA, 1SV, 10K, 1.810WHIP; Ethan Williamson (Sr.), 19.1IP, 2-4 W-L, 7.24ERA, 18K, 1.966WHIP; Aidan Solis (Jr.), 15.1IP, 0-2 W-L, 10.96ERA, 23K, 2.609WHIP

YELLOW SPRINGS BULLDOGS

2022 Record: 6-12. MBC: 2-6 (4th). Tournament: Lost in Sectional to Franklin Monroe (11-1).

Hitters: Shawn VanHoose (Sr.), .349/.395, 15-43, 10RBI, 6R, 2 2B, 3SB; Joshua Clark (Sr.), .289/.289, 13-45, 13RBI, 14R, 8SB; Isaac Grushon (Jr.), .375/.396, 18-48, 13RBI, 21R, 1 2B, 7SB; Krishan Miller (Sr.), .444/.694, 16-36, 17RBI, 13R 7 2B, 1 3B, 7SB; Jake Ortiz-Thornton (Jr.), .317/.415, 13-41, 9RBI, 14R, 4 2B, 1SB; Eli Eyrich (Sr.), .118/.118, 4-34, 7RBI, 13R, 14SB

Pitchers: Joshua Clark (Sr.), 26.2IP, 1-4 W-L, 10.76ERA, 16K, 2.475WHIP; Krishan Miller (Sr.), 22.1IP, 2-2 W-L, 7.21ERA, 21K, 2.328WHIP ; Jake Ortiz-Thornton (Jr.), 17.2IP, 2-3 W-L, 3.96ERA, 21K, 2.377WHIP; Hazen VanMeter (So.), 11IP, 1-1 W-L, 12.73ERA, 12K, 2.091WHIP

