Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Three Fairborn High School students recently participated in the Ohio HOSA State Leadership Conference. Jessica Cleaves received third place in the state for Healthy Lifestyle and earned a spot to compete at the International HOSA Conference this summer. Hannah Schroeder and Kylie Goodman did “an amazing job” in their Health Career Display event, according to school officials.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Three Fairborn High School students recently participated in the Ohio HOSA State Leadership Conference. Jessica Cleaves received third place in the state for Healthy Lifestyle and earned a spot to compete at the International HOSA Conference this summer. Hannah Schroeder and Kylie Goodman did “an amazing job” in their Health Career Display event, according to school officials.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Three Fairborn High School students recently participated in the Ohio HOSA State Leadership Conference. Jessica Cleaves received third place in the state for Healthy Lifestyle and earned a spot to compete at the International HOSA Conference this summer. Hannah Schroeder and Kylie Goodman did “an amazing job” in their Health Career Display event, according to school officials.