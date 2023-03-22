Fairborn WIC office moving

FAIRBORN — Greene County Public Health officials announced on Monday that the Fairborn Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office and the SafeTrade Syringe Services Program will be moving to 25 S. Central Avenue and will be open effective Monday, April 3.

Prior to the move, the following schedule will be in effect:

— Wednesday, March 22, Fairborn WIC office closed .

— Friday, March 24, SafeTrade mobile services from the current location.

— Monday, March 27, Fairborn WIC office closed.

— Wednesday, March 29, Fairborn WIC office closed.

— Friday, March 31, SafeTrade open at the new location.

— Monday, April 3, new location officially opens.

If any WIC participant needs assistance during these days, they can call the Xenia WIC office at 937-374-5659. The Xenia office will remain open to serve participants from the Fairborn office.

For more information about WIC, call 937-374-5659 or email [email protected] For more information about the SafeTrade program, call 937-374-5621, 937-374-5635, or email [email protected] You can also visit www.gcph.info.