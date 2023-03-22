AFIT to award more than 200 degrees at graduation March 23

WRIGHT- PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – The Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management will present 203 master’s and five doctorate degrees at a commencement ceremony March 23.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Gen. Lester Lyles (USAF ret.) will be the graduation’s keynote speaker. Lyles retired in 2003 as the commander of the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As commander, Lyles was responsible for leading the research, development, test and evaluation, acquisition management services, and logistics support necessary to keep Air Force weapon systems ready for war.

Walter Jones, AFIT director and chancellor, will provide welcome remarks.

This graduating class includes 172 Department of Defense officers, seven enlisted and 19 civilians, seven defense industry contractors, and two international students from Australia and Israel. One graduate will earn dual degrees in data science and operations research. Students represent every branch of the military, with 154 Air Force, 13 Space Force, seven Army, four Marine, and one Air National Guard members receiving degrees.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pV1P2QQ72EA. The link will also be posted to www.afit.edu.