Five receive All-Ohio honors in girls basketball

XENIA — Bellbrook, Carroll and Cedarville girls basketball players were selected as All-Ohio players for the 2022-23 season, as released by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Monday and Tuesday.

Leading the list is Bellbrook junior Taylor Scohy, who made the third-team in Division I. Being selected as Special Mention in D-I was her teammate, senior Kelley Griffin. Three made Honorable Mention lists, including Bellbrook senior Ashley Frantz in D-I, Carroll freshman Kiera Healy in D-II, and Cedarville junior Molly Mossing in D-IV.

Scohy was named as SWBL Player of the Year for the second straight season, and also made first-team All-Southwest District. She averaged 16.7 points per game while shooting better than 59 percent from the floor and also averaged 3.3 steals on defense.

Griffin closed her career as the Golden Eagles’ career record holder in assists with 565 with a 5.9 per game average. With a 2.57 assist-to-turnover ratio this season and averaging 2.7 steals, she was a first-team All-SWBL pick and second-team All-SW District.

Frantz set a career high in scoring by averaging 10.2 points to go with 2.5 blocks for Bellbrook. She was also first-team All-SWBL and honorable mention in the district.

Healy led the GCL-Coed in rebounds (9.4 per game) and blocks (1.7) while being fourth in scoring (14.4) and steals (2.3) in her first season. She made the first-team in the league and second-team in the district.

Mossing averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game and had six double-doubles for the Indians. She was previously named first-team All-OHC from the South Division and third-team All-SW District.

Xenia senior Kendall Sherman also has been selected as Academic All-Ohio by the OHSBCA.

2023 Division I Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton

Coach of the Year: Jeff Click, Cincinnati West Clermont

First Team: Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, sr.,17.3 (points per game); Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, sr., 20.8; Kylee Fears, Oxford Talawanda, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Anna Swisshelm, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6-0, sr., 15.2; Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-4, jr., 16.8; JoJo Eberhart, Marysville, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, 5-7, sr., 15.2; Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central, 6-1, jr., 14.2; Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls, 5-8, sr., 16.5; Paris Stokes, Canton McKinley, 5-6, sr., 18.5

Second Team: Carly Prows, Mason, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Madison French, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Seini Hicks, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6-0, jr., 12.6; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-7, jr., 16.1; Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty, 5-9, jr., 16.1; Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Tamara Ortiz, Westerville South, 5-5, sr., 17.7; Morgan Blackford, Solon, 5-8, sr., 19.4; Leena Patibandla, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, sr.; Caitlyn Holmes, Akron Ellet, 5-7, so., 20.0

Third Team: Taylor Scohy, Bellbrook, 5-9, jr., 17.0; Madison Parrish, Mason, 5-11, so., 13.5; ; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, so., 17.4; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-6, sr., 17.2; Komara Sylvester, Toledo Start, 5-6, jr., 19.3; Leigha Dennison, Hilliard Bradley, 5-10, sr., 19.0; Mackenzie Blackford, Solon, 5-8, jr., 19.1; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 6-1, jr., 21.6; Mia Kalich, Olmsted Falls, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Mary Meng, Grafton Midview, 6-5, sr., 17.0.

Special Mention: Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, sr., 23.7 ppg; Alli Robertson, Harrison, so., 23.5; Allie Stockton, Sidney, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6-0, so., 13.8; Alley Haas, Miamisburg, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kendal George, Centerville, 5-9, sr., 14.1; Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook, 5-4, sr., 7.0; Serena Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 5-11, sr., 13.0; Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, so., 12.9; Taylor Farris, Oxford Talawanda, 5-8 sr., 16.1; Clarke Jackson, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Kate Ratliff, Canal Winchester, 6-0, sr., 20.0; Megan Weakley, Sunbury Big Walnut, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Sophie Ziel, Columus Watterson, 5-9, so., 19.4.; Ceylone Brooks, Upper Arlington; 5-6, sr., 14.3; Arianna Cradle; Westerville South; 5-8, fr., 15.4; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 13.4; Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, so.; Jada Shoup, Toledo Whitmer, 5-8, jr., 13.4; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Savanah Laurenty, Painesville Riverside, 5-11, jr., 17.5; Mahogany Cottingham, Parma, 5-9, sr., 23.5; Kailey Minch, North, 5-6, sr., 20.0; Olivia DiFranco, Grafton Midview, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Danielle Cameron, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, jr., 15.3; Gia Piscitelli, Hathaway Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Taylor Bass, Strongsville, 5-11, sr., 16.2; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 6-0, jr., 14.9; Megan Taraba, Walsh Jesuit, 5-10, sr., 14.5; Emma Rasmussen, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Lauren Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, sr., 14.9; Mackenzie Kramer, Cuyahoga Falls, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Journey Hildebrand, Brunswick, 5-11, jr., 15.7; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, so., 16.0; Jenna Slates, Uniontown Green, 6-0, so., 10.0; Brooke Haren, Louisville, 5-8, jr., 15.8; Kennady Dodds, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-0, fr., 10.4; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, so., 16.0; Kennedy Morgan, Medina Highland, 5-9, so., 13.5; , Mackenzie Riccitelli, Youngstown Boardman, 5-6, jr., 15.7

Honorable Mention: Mackenzie Harvey, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-9, so., 9.6 ppg; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg, 5-8, so., 9.0; Maddy Greene, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 13.7; Dallas Poll, Tiffin Columbian, 5-9, sr., 14.6; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Abby Rosol, Rocky River Magnificat, 5-9, sr., 7.9; Claire Wakim, Madison, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Emily Noerr, Chardon, 5-10, sr., 17.7; Brooklyn Vickers, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-6, jr., 17.3; Kristen Kelley, Amherst Steele, 6-1, jr., 14.0; Zhaniah Ervin, Cleveland John Hay, 6-1, sr., 15.7; Jazzlyn Robinson, Shaker Heights, 5-9, sr., 10.5; Uriah Jennings, Cleveland Heights, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Rylee Bennett, Akron Hoban, 5-10, sr., 11.7; Mallory Oddo, Uniontown Green, 5-10, sr., 9.9; Aliana Ray, Stow-Munroe Falls, 5-7, jr., 7.8; Cesily Sutton, Walsh Jesuit, 5-6, jr., 12.9; Lea Holmes, Brunswick, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Aleena VanKirk, Medina Highland, 5-11, so., 11.4; Eily Badertscher, Wooster, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Grace Craig, North Canton Hoover, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Serenitee Johnson, Uniontown Lake, 5-8, jr., 12.5; Brooke Baughman, Wadsworth, 5-10, jr., 10.4; Brooklyn Hall, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6-0, fr., 14.0; Sami Bardonaro, Vandalia Butler, 5-9, sr., 14.9; Anna Grim, Centerville, 5-9, sr. 13.6; Ashley Frantz, Bellbrook, 5-11, sr., 10.2; Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, 5-7, fr., 11.5; Katie Fox, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, so., 14.0; MacKenzie Givens, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 5-9, jr., 13.1; Kailee Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-6, so., 10.0; Nafeesah Coggins, Cincinnati Withrow, sr., 19.0; Josie Early, Loveland, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Kassidy Ingram, Kings Mills Kings, 5-11, jr., 15.1; Miah O’Toole, Milford, 5-10, sr., 13.7; Olivia Raby, Loveland, 6-2, sr., 11.0; Abby Rowlings, Kings Mills Kings, 5-4, sr., 5.3; Gabby Razzano, Mason, 7.3; Myka Richardson, Fairfield, 5-8, jr., 11.1; Savannah Smith, Liberty Township Lakota East, 6-0, sr., 10.0; Madi Barnett, Kings Mills Kings, 5-6, sr., 9.2; Taylor Stanley, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-6, sr., 10.3; Jariah Steele, Cincinnati Colerain, 5-9, sr., 18.3; Daniah Trammell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, so., 14.8; Dede Carter, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-1, sr., 9.8; Olivia Cooper, Pickerington Central, 6-1, sr., 11.0; Kayla Curry-Brown, Westerville North, 5-6, sr., 17.0; Kayla Jones, Grove City, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Gianna Lane, Hilliard Darby, 5-7, so., 15.5; Laila Marshall, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-7, sr., 15.4; Samara Savoy, Reynoldsburg, 5-9, sr., 13.9; Ava Wilkerson, Marysville, 5-7, sr., 10.7; Brielle Gingras, Newark, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Dylan Hunt, Pickerington North, 5-11, so., 17.0; Olivia Keeney, Grove City, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Lisa Kuhlman, Dublin Jerome, 5-9, sr., 11.7; Keiryn McGuff, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Claire Mikola, Olentangy Liberty, 5-6, so., 9.4; Aniya Mitchell, Marion Harding, 5-9, so., 15.7; Kaleigh Rennie, Watkins Memorial, 5-6, sr., 15.0; Alec Rothe, Dublin Scioto, 6-3, sr., 10.3; Whitney Stafford, Olentangy, 5-7, fr., 17.0; Cameryn Wheeler, Watkins Memorial, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Kennedy Younkin, Teays Valley, 6-2, jr., 12.0

2023 Division II Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Coach of the Year: Matt Reel, Canfield

First Team: Ella McMillen, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-9, sr., 14.0 (points per game); Peyton Mounce, Urbana, 5-10, so., 18.0; Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-1, so., 25.9; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-11, jr., 21.5; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Emily Bratton, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, jr., 23.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Gia Casalinova, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 17.7; Lily Bottomley, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-3, sr., 18.3

Second Team: Braelyn Even, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, fr., 15.6; Gabby Martin, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-11, sr., 17.3; Maddie Moody, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-1, so., 14.2; Raeven Raye-Redmond, Trotwood-Madison, 5-8, sr., 25.1; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Harper Annarino, Granville, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Sydnie Smith, Bexley, 5-10, sr., 15.2; Helen Holley, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-0, jr., 14.7; Abby Muckelroy, Canfield, 5-10, sr., 9.5; , Izzy Callaway, Copley, 5-7, jr., 18.8

Third Team: Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, so., 15.6; Gabby Russell, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, fr., 13.7; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, sr., 11.4; Hayley Meyer, Wauseon, 6-0, sr., 16.7; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Kiki McElrath, Columbus Hartley, 5-6, sr., 18.3; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-9, sr., 21.8; Grace McKoon, Perry, 5-7, sr., 18.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-8, so., 16.1; Elizabeth Mason, Marlington, sr., 17.3

Special Mention: Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, sr., 19.3; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, so., 11.5; Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, jr., 14.7; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-10, jr., 15.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-10, sr., 18.5; Kylie Anderson, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-10, jr., 13.5; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville, 5-6, jr., 15.0; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, jr., 14.0; Lasha Robinson, New Philadelphia, 5-6, sr.,14.0; Morgan Karam, Dover 5-6, so., 12.6; Zhieyah Rolack, Dayton Meadowdale, 5-11, so., 23.9 ppg, 14.8; Lily Shepherd, Eaton, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Abby West, Enon Greenon, 5-11, sr., 14.4; Hailey Rees, Bellevue, 5-9, so., 16.1; Breayah Jefferson, Toledo Rogers, 5-5, jr., 20.8; Addisyn Freeman, Elida, 5-10, sr., 20.6; Eve Schwemley, Shelby, 5-7, so., 11.5; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, jr., 9.0; Kailee Thiel, Bryan, 6-1, jr., 11.0; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, sr., 14.8; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, jr., 18.7; Kaliyah Barron, Columbus East, 5-6, so., 25.5; Brooklyn Mosher, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.4; Evan Platfoot, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-7, jr., 16.1; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, jr., 13.6; Alexa Hocevar, West Geauga, 6-0, sr., 14.4; Abbie Davidson, Salem, 5-5, sr. 15.3; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-2, so., 15.3; Cam Hoover, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-0, jr., 15.1; Sophia Gregory, West Branch, 6-2, jr., 15.2; Erica King, St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, jr., 10.1; Alyssa Massucci, Howland, 5-6, jr., 19.3; 13, Ashley Cudnik, Northwest, 5-10, sr., 13.7; Chelsea Evanich, Marlngton, 6-1, jr., 11.7; Bailey Acord, Norton, 5-7, sr., 16.1; Kate Sahli, Canfield, 5-8, sr., 8.8; 15, Ashley Kerekes, Copley, 5-11, sr., 14.5

Honorable Mention: Joi Williams, CVCA, 5-5, soph., 12.6; Jazmin Torres, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-6, sr., 11.1; Chloe Neider, Struthers, 5-8, sr., 17.7; Sieasia Triplett, Girard, 5-4, sr., 12.8; Sam Stask, Aurora, 5-6, jr., 13.7; Delilah Rahe, Mogadore Field, so., 18.3; Olivia Dement, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-7, sr., 10.4 ppg; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-6, so., 11.5; McKinzi Linscott, New Concord John Glenn, 6-2, sr., 10.6; Lauren Marmo, Carrollton, 5-8, sr., 9.0; Odessa Smith, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-4, sr. 10.3; Sadie Edwards, Steubenville, 5-9, fr., 10.7; Cameron Kaufman, Sandusky Perkins, 5-7, sr., 11.1; Alycia Middlebrooks, Fostoria, 5-9, so., 13.4; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-7, jr., 20.3; Sophie Chipps, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, jr., 13.7; Kylee Bruce, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, jr., 8.0; Riley Medley, Marietta, 5-7, sr., 8.0; Sophie Cochran, Vincent Warren, 5-9, sr., 11.0; Amelia Uhrig, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, jr., 8.3; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-11, sr., 14.6; Asa Holcombe, Athens, 5-7, so., 12.4; Maddie Blakeman, Circleville, 5-8, fr., 13.0; Nicole Terry, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-11, sr., 13.5; Elly Lewis, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-6, jr., 15.0; Hillery Jacobs, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-9, sr., 9.5; Nora Saffell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0, jr., 11.5; A’Liyah Brock, Eastmoor Academy, 5-6, so., 12.0; Ava Gossman, Granville, 5-10, sr., 11.5; Taliyah Holmes, Heath, 5-7, sr., 12.3; Abbey Price, Richwood North Union, 5-9, jr., 10.5; Allison Price, Richwood North Union, 5-9, so., 9.9; Sofia Sheridan, Bexley, 5-10, sr., 10.2; Marissa Wilkinson, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Aliyah Moore, Granville, 5-6, jr., 10.1; Kiera Healy, Dayton Carroll, 6-0, fr. 14.9; Izzy Rotert, Cincinnati Mercy-McAuley, 5-10, sr., 12.9; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, jr. 19.2; Riley Hodson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 9.2; Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, jr. 11.7; Kyla Irby, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Claire Henry, Enon Greenon, 5-8, sr. G, 12.4; Ky’Aira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, so. 8.7; Jayda Mosley, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, jr., 10.2; Makenzie Chinn, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-6, sr., 12.5; Gracie Cosgrove, Hamilton Badin, 5-8, so., 12.7; Olivia Bauman, Eaton 6-0, sr., 6.0; Emma Neff, Dayton Oakwood, 5-10, sr., 15.3; Katie Berrey, Waynesville, 5-5, fr., 13.3; Nicci Finazzo, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-7, jr., 8.1; Maddy Triskett, Burton Berkshire, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Bella Simmons, Firelands, 5-8, sr., 11.3; Morgan Crawford, Cleveland Central Catholic, 5-8, so., 17.3; Alyssa Weber, Padua, 5-7, sr., 15.5; Lauren Valerius, Firelands, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Maggie Furst, West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 12.2; Maeve Sommerfield, Beaumont, 5-8, sr., 11.2; Leila Discenza, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Lexi Rodriguez, Lorain Clearview, 5-7, so., 14.4; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Ruthie Bisson, Bay Village Bay, 5-11, sr., 10.1; Brooke Richmond, Geneva, 5-9, jr., 10.8; Katie McCollister, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-5, jr., 12.0

2023 Division IV Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Brad Gray, New Madison Tri-Village

First Team: Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-6, sr., 25.8 (points per game); Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-5, jr., 20.0; Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-6, sr., 21.7; Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, sr., 14.4; Ava Turner, Fort Loramie, 5-7, sr., 11.5; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 11.7; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, jr., 22.4; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Sophia Kline, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-2, sr., 21.4; Kara McFadden, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-3, sr., 28.0; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 17.2

Second Team: Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-6, jr., 16.7; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Cece Borchers, Russia, 5-9, sr., 12.9; Morgan Lyons, Crown City South Gallia, 5-8, jr., 16.8; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, jr., 15.4; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, jr., 20.3; Ellie Bruce, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, jr., 16.6; Baylee Mirgon, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-6, jr., 19.5; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern Local, 5-4, jr., 25.0

Third Team: Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-6, jr., 18.4; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, so., 15.1; Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, sr. 12.7; Taylee Woodbury, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 5-4, so., 15.7; Kelsey Vollrath, South Charleston Southeastern, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Ryley Kantzer, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Macey Bauder, Elmore Woodmore, 5-4, sr., 16.2; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Nisey Darden, Richmond Heights, 5-10, jr., 11.0; Katie Grexa, Badger, 5-10, jr. 20.0; Maren McCallister, Circleville New Hope Christian, 5-11, sr., 24.5

Special Mention: Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-7, so., 17.2; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Kate Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 14.0; Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-6, so., 10.8; Emilee Rowland, New London, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Grace Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central, 5-8, jr., 10.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, sr., 17.9; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-5, sr., 13.4; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-10, jr., 13.2; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop, 6-1, so., 20.7; Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-0, fr., 8.9; Alyssa Rishty, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, so., 17.9; Emily Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Ady Stewart, Carey, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Chloe Homan, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-8, so., 10.3; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-3, sr., 18.1; Cadence Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Voni Bethel, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 5-7, jr., 12.9; Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead, 5-4, sr., 13.8; Addy Beard, Delaware Christian, 5-9, so., 13.6; Kyle Gibson, Newark Catholic, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-2 sr., 13.7; Rilee Terry, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Angela Jones, Felicity-Franklin, 5-5, sr., 21.2; Kinyia Lindsay, Cincinnati St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Marshae Hill, Cornerstone Christian, 5-5, sr., 11.6; Chloe Meng, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-2, sr., 11.3; Lovey Walker, Cornerstone Christian, 5-7, sr., 9.4; Honor Hall, Richmond Heights, 5-10, fr., 10.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-3, jr., 19.0; Brooke Schantz, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-4, sr., 12.5; Brooke Bauer, Mathews, 5-7, sr., 18.5; Alyvia Hughes, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 6.9; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, sr., 12.0

Honorable Mention: Rylee Knight, Hannibal River, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Abby Thompson, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-10, sr, 10.0; Emma Debo, Malvern, 5-6, jr., 10.2; Ellen Rohde, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-10, sr. 8.1; Ally Miller, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr., 8.5; Mallory Stutzman, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, jr.,11.9; Jenna McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, sr., 9.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Aewyn McMichael, Antwerp, 5-5, jr., 14.8; Kelaysia Harris, Toledo Maumee Valley, 5-9, so., 14.6; Olivia Bishop, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-9, so., 12.0; Cassidy Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-8, jr., 10.0; Camille Hovest, Kalida, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Courtney Sumner, Ada, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Maria Maringer, Lakeside Danbury, 5-5, jr., 11.4; Mariah Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, so., 15.5; Paige McVetta, Cory-Rawson, 5-6, sr., 15.1; Lilly Barhorst, Minster, 5-11, jr., 10.7; Lindsey Koenig, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, sr., 9.6; Avery McFadden, Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 10.0; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, jr., 10.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, so., 11.6; Emma Clary, Crown City South Gallia, 5-11, so., 13.8; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, jr., 12.7; Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Ava Albert, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, jr., 12.9; Brianna Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-6, jr., 9.8; Fini Kaiser, Newark Catholic, 6-0, so., 13.1; Ella Proper, Danville, 5-6, jr., 12.7; Elodie Ware, Wellington, 5-10, so., 13.1; Faith White, Mount Gilead, 5-6, so., 9.2; Kiley Wray, Madison Christian, 5-7, jr., 13.7; Avery Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5-10, so., 12.0; Maggie Anderson, Covington, 6-0, so., 14.8; McKinley Reichert, Jackson Center 5-11, so., 11.9; Kate Sherman, Russia, 6-1, sr., 9.2; Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry, 5-8, sr., 16.3; Kaylin Davis, Cincinnati Christian, 5-6, fr., 10.4; Jordyn Smoot, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Kynnedi Hager, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-3, fr., 8.5; Mackenzea Townsend, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 6-1, jr., 9.1; Hannah Webster, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, jr. 10.7; Molly Mossing, Cedarville, 6-0, jr., 14.8; Carlie Besecker, Covington, 5-10, jr., 10.2; Jaylah Smith, Cincinnati Lockland, 5-10, so., 8.5; Miya Johnson, Richmond Heights, 5-4, so., 8.0; Kate Burman, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-5, fr., 10.0; Micky Zheng, Ashtabula St. John, 5-7, fr., 8.0; Sam Yowell, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, sr., 8.4; Ashia Robinson, Richmond Heights, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Ava Darney, Warren John F. Kennedy, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Jameka Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 5-11, soph., 9.4