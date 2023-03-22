‘Sun and Shadow, Wood & Stone,’ anthology by participants at Annual Solstice Poetry Reading released

YELLOW SPRINGS — Tecumseh Land Trust and Glen Helen Association announced the release of an anthology of 61 Ohio poets who’ve participated in the annual Solstice Poetry Reading in Yellow Springs for the past 10 years.

The 94-page collection — “Sun and Shadow, Wood & Stone” — co-edited by Matt Birdsall (editor of Mock Turtle Zine), Ed Davis, and Anne Randolph, consists of mostly nature-based poems, arranged seasonally, from winter to fall.

At least 22 of the poets, diverse in age, race, gender, and ethnicity, were Yellow Springs residents at the time of their performance. The rest are from all over the Miami Valley as well as Columbus, Toledo, Bluffton, and Cincinnati. The paperback includes well-known writers like Herbert Woodward Martin, celebrated performer of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s work; Bill Felker, author of Poor Will’s Almanac; Furaha Henry-Jones, former Sinclair Community College poet laureate; and Moriel Rothman-Zecher, whose Sadness is a White Bird was nominated in 2021 for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

“Sun and Shadow, Wood & Stone” can be purchased for $20 at Epic Bookshop, 232 Xenia Avenue, and the Glen Helen Gift Shop, 405 Corry Street in Yellow Springs. Landscape artist Libby Rudolf evokes Glen Helen Nature Preserve’s pine forest in her cover painting. It can also be ordered at www.tecumsehlandtrust.org. For more information on the anthology or this year’s Solstice Poetry Reading (scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8), contact Michele Burns at [email protected] or call 937-767-9490.

Tecumseh Land Trust holds a permanent conservation easement on all 1,000 acres of Glen Helen, guaranteeing that it will forever remain a nature preserve. In total, the land trust has preserved 35,000 acres. Within the Glen are more than 12 miles of protected streams and hundreds of acres of forest, along with a prairie, trails, and educational facilities.