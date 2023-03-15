Calvin returning to Wright State for fifth season

FAIRBORN — Wright State guard Trey Calvin announced Monday afternoon via social media his intentions to return to the Raiders for a fifth season in 2023-24.

A Horizon League first team performer this season, Calvin averaged 20.3 points per game, second in the Horizon League and a Top 25 mark nationally. His 250 field goals made and 508 total field goal attempts are currently both ranked inside the Top 15 nationally, while his 49.2 overall shooting percentage was eighth in the Horizon League this season.

In addition to the Horizon League recognition, Calvin was also named to CBB Review’s Horizon League first team and was an HL all-conference selection by HoopsHD. He was recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as a second team all-District 12 performer.

Calvin recorded 20 or more points 18 times this year – including 11 of the final 14 contests – and now has 25 performances of 20-plus points in his career.

After averaging 19 minutes a game as a freshman off the bench while chipping in 4.8 points off the bench, Calvin has averaged over 30 minutes per game the last three seasons, including 34.3 minutes/contest in 2022-23, while seeing his point production rise from just under 10 points/game as a sophomore to 15 points/game as a junior and then 20.3 points/game last season. Calvin enters 2023-24 as a career 43 percent shooter from the floor overall, while he connects from beyond the arc at a 34 percent rate and is a career 84 percent free throw shooter.

Calvin has played in 122 games to date for the Raiders, the 10th-most in program history, and is on track to become the program leader in career games played during the 2023-24 campaign. He is inside the top 10 all-time in field goals attempted (seventh) and just outside the top 10 in field goals made, while he is second all-time in three-pointers attempted and fifth in Raider history in three-pointers made. His career free throw percentage is currently tied for the fifth-best all-time, while he is eighth in all-time minutes played while wearing the Green and Gold.

Calvin is the 37th member of the Wright State 1,000-point club and is currently the No. 10 all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,532 career points, 232 points shy of fifth place in Raider history.