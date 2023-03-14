Reds Showcase baseball games to feature three Greene County teams

XENIA — Three Greene County baseball teams were selected to participate in the Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase events as announced on Tuesday by the Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

Games including Beavercreek, Bellbrook and Xenia will be featured at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium.

Xenia will play Greenville at 5 p.m. on April 19, while Bellbrook faces Franklin at 7:30 p.m. in the nightcap. On April 26, Beavercreek will face Miamisburg at 5 p.m. in the first of two Greater Western Ohio Conference games that day.

The showcase will feature 92 high school baseball and softball teams from 78 Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana and Dayton schools playing 46 games from March 31 to May 13. Other games are scheduled to be played at Xavier University’s s Hayden Field, University of Cincinnati’s UC Baseball Stadium, and Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

All participating Showcase teams have also been invited to GABP to take part in the “March at the Majors” parade prior to the game on May 7 between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox.

Showcase tickets are $5 and will be available at the scheduled ballpark on game days. All fans with their ticket purchase will receive a voucher good for one free View Level ticket to a select 2023 Reds game and a coupon for one free Skyline Chili cheese coney at participating restaurants.