WPAFB to conduct emergency management response training March 15

WRIGHT- PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct an emergency management response training exercise at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wednesday, March 15.

Those people traveling near the museum on Wednesday may experience emergency vehicles, alert sirens, temporarily blocked roadways, or travel delays, and should plan accordingly.

Because this is an exercise, individuals are reminded to not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers with related concerns. Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities were notified by exercise planners of the event.

The museum will close for the exercise, and will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 16.

For more information, contact 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs at 937-522-3252.