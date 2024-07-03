Golf outings and camps

SPRINGFIELD — Bogeys, Bikers, and Bombs will hold its Wounded Warrior golf outing at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield on July 12.

Funds from the event will be raised for the Greene County Veterans Memorial.

Entry is limited to the first 30 foursomes. To enter, contact the Dayton Warrios Softball Fund by email at [email protected] . The organization is also hold a biker run on July 13 with assistance by Harley-Davidson of Xenia, and a home run derby contest in Enon the same day.

Big Cash scramble at Jasper Hills

The 4-man Big Ca$h scramble contest at Jasper Hills Golf Course will be played on July 20.

The outing will have a 2:30 p.m. shotgun start and be played in foursomes with two teams playing together in 8-man groups that will be randomly placed together. One golfer who is deemed to be a professional is allowed per team.

Cost to enter is $800 per team with a $200 deposit required that is due by July 7. The estimated prize structure for a full field will allow for the top five teams to win money from the purse with first place getting $8,000.

A skins pot, drink ticket and range balls are included. For more information, contact Avery Green at (937) 207-1515.

Jamestown Chamber outing

Jasper Hills will also hot the 2024 Jamestown Chamber Golf Outing on July 24.

Cost will be $320 per foursome and prizes will be available to win on every hole. The outing will benefit the Greeneview School District’s Teacher/Employee Grant Program.

Tee time will be at 8 a.m. For more informaiton, email [email protected] .