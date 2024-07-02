Next set of Bellbrook gridiron greats unveiled

Edwards Hutcheson Ross Russell Messick

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Football Alumni Association will open the 2024 campaign on July 27 with its Kick-Off Dinner and Golden Eagle Gridiron Greats Induction Ceremony at Sugar Valley Golf Course.

Festivities (cash bar, dinner and inductions) begin at 6 p.m. The guest speaker is University of Dayton football coach Trevor Andrews. Tickets ($60 each) can be purchased beforehand or the night of via Venmo (@BrookFAA), check and/or cash. Reservation is required. Contact BFAA President Brad Combs for tickets and reservations ([email protected]).

BFAA generates funds for BHS football to aid in the purchase of equipment, awards and meals.

The BFAA will induct its eighth class of Gridiron Greats, which includes:

— Jared Edwards (2008 graduate): One of two players in program history to rush for over 1,000 yards in three seasons. Scored 46 TDs. Went to Adrian College where he ranks third in career all-purpose (2,974) and fifth in rushing (1,827) yards. Three-time All-MIAA selection.

— JJ Hutcheson (1992): Four-year starter (safety) and captain on first undefeated team, which produced first playoff victory and 11-win season (1991). Notched 91 tackles and returned two interceptions for TDs en route to being named All-SWBL, All-Southwest District and All-Ohio.

— Rob Messick (1989): Lineman was two-time All-SWBL selection and played in the Ohio North-South Classic. Went to Ashland University where he was a four-year letterwinner, two-time captain and two-time All-MIFC selection.

— Josh Ross (2002): Churned out 1,744 yards rushing in 2001 (third highest single-season total in program history). Effort helped the Eagles finish 10-3 and regional runner-up. Ran for 1,055 yards in 2000. Class Valedictorian.

— Dustin Russell (1995): Started both ways on the line for 30 straight games. Two-time All-SWBL selection was All-Southwest District and All-Ohio as a senior. Went to Eastern Kentucky where he played four positions (DL, DE, OL, TE). Accomplished wrestler finished third at state (HWT) in 1994 and 1995. Held Ohio record for consecutive pins (25 in a row).

Thirty-five players and coaches have been inducted into the BHS Gridiron Greats, including Bryan Baird (2011 graduate), Chris Baker (HC), Kevin Basinger (HC), Neal Blank (1998), Bill Chrisovergis (2000), Chad Clemens (2005), Luke Clemens (2000), Nathan Clemens (2003), Chris Dearth (2001), Eric Dearth (1999), Tim Driver (1992), Jared Edwards (2007), Tony Ernst (1991), Eric Frantz (1994), Alex Fryman (2014), Craig Fryman (1976), Tim Gallagher (1987), John Greenhorn (1968), Matt Henkener (1977), JJ Hutcheson (1992), Bob Kosins (AC), Chuck Longnecker (1982), Rob Messick (1989), Eric Noble (1992), Jack O’Dell (2003), Josh Ross (2002), Joe Rush (HC), Dustin Russell (1995), Stacey Russell (1981), Austin Spitler (2004), Daryl Stanley (1971), Don Tharpe (1992), Matt Timmons (1971), Jason Tincher (1989) and Jeff VonHandorf (1991).

BHS started football in 1964 and will celebrate its 60th anniversary this season.

Sponsorships for the kickoff event are available ($100, $400 and $1,000) and include several layers of exposure. Contact Combs or BHS football coach Jeff Jenkins (937-657-8653) with sponsorship questions/inquiries.