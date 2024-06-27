Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools There was a lot going on regarding Fairborn schools recently. Noah James finished up painting the Skyhawk rock in front of the new high school while students supported the Dayton Air Show in its recognition of Vietnam and all veterans by creating artwork thanking those who served. Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools There was a lot going on regarding Fairborn schools recently. Noah James finished up painting the Skyhawk rock in front of the new high school while students supported the Dayton Air Show in its recognition of Vietnam and all veterans by creating artwork thanking those who served. Courtesy photos | Fairborn City Schools There was a lot going on regarding Fairborn schools recently. Noah James finished up painting the Skyhawk rock in front of the new high school while students supported the Dayton Air Show in its recognition of Vietnam and all veterans by creating artwork thanking those who served.

