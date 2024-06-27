WGC’s Junior Golf League gets underway

XENIA — The annual Wednesday WGC Junior Golf League opened nine-hole play this week.

Noah Noss won the white tee division with a score of 52. 13-year-old Alec Germano carded a 53 to win the yellow tee division.

Xenia High School golfer Luke Guisleman and Alec Germano were the winners of the long drive contests. Luc Germano made the longest putt on hole 9. 11-year-old Jamison Combs won the closest to the pin contest on hole 5.

Play will continue next Wednesday. Golfer wishing to compete may still enter and are not required to have played each week.