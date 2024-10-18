Xenia’s McManus sets three records in win at Greenville

GREENVILLE — Xenia senior quarterback Gavin McManus had a night to remember in his team’s win at Greenville.

The four-year starting signal caller for the Buccaneers tossed six touchdown passes in the 48-6 road victory.

McManus set three new records during his magnificent performance. His six TD passes are a new school record for a single game, besting the five thrown by Danny Naylor in 2015 twice. The second TD thrown of the game also set the new career passing TD record in school history at 47, also passing Naylor, with the total being raised to 51 by the end of the night.

Also during the first half, his streak of consecutive passes thrown without an incompletion reached 40 which sets an all-time state record in Ohio. McManus needed 11 completions against Greenville to set the record after going 18-for-18 against Piqua a week ago and completing his last 11 attempts the week prior against Troy.

The previous OHSAA record was held by Mike Dean of Springfield Northeastern in 1968 who had 39 straight completions across two games.

“I knew I was close to the state record, and then I knew I was close to the touchdowns for a career, but I didn’t think about a single game one,” McManus said.

McManus set the state record on a bubble screen pass to Lucas Williams during the second quarter. He said he didn’t know that pass set the record until after the drive ended. The streak ended on his next attempt when another pass found his target but went through the receiver’s hands.

Four records have been created by McManus over the last two games as he became the school’s career passing yardage leader the week before in the game against Piqua.

McManus threw two TD passes in the first quarter with a four-yard completion to Shawn Fishwick and a seven-yard pass to Trimonde Henry. He added another to Fishwick and two more to Henry in the second quarter, and connected again with Williams for the single game TD record near the end of the third quarter.

“We just ran what we normally do, going to RPOs and they just gave us the look that we wanted,” McManus said. “We just worked our quick game and do the same stuff we do every game and it worked.”

For the game McManus had season highs of 21 of 26 passing for 285 yards.

“He is just consistent and does what he has been coached to do,” head coach Maurice Harden said. “That’s what makes him a four-year starter and the guy I decided four years ago at 14 years old for him to lead our football team.

“When you’ve got a guy that’s just that steady and he puts the work in and pours the time in for us to be successful, those are the kind of results you get.”

Williams led the receivers with nine catches for 101 yards. Fishwick had eight receptions for 109 yards, and Henry had four for 75 yards.

Deaunte White did not score a touchdown for the first time this season, and was held to his lowest rushing total of the year with 68 yards on 11 carries.

Xenia got a pick-six on defense by Louis Freeman for its other touchdown scored.

The Buccaneers are now 9-0 this season. A week 10 showdown looms next Friday for the Miami Valley League title when 9-0 Tippecanoe visits Doug Adams Stadium.

