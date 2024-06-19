Xenia students selected to attend government education program

Courtesy | Xenia Athletics

Xenia students Jayla Howell (left) and Jada Dyer (right) represented the school at the 2024 edition of Buckeye Girls State held by the American Legion Auxiliary group at Bowling Green State University. According to its website, the week-long program designed to educate young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship, as well as increasing their education for city, county and state government activities. Each participant is selected to attend from an interview process.