Xenia Chamber’s golf outing sets new record

Photos contributed | Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce The top three teams from the Xenia Chamber of Commerce golf outing on June 10 at Jasper Hills Golf Club. Photos contributed | Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce The top three teams from the Xenia Chamber of Commerce golf outing on June 10 at Jasper Hills Golf Club. Photos contributed | Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce The top three teams from the Xenia Chamber of Commerce golf outing on June 10 at Jasper Hills Golf Club.

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 47th annual golf outing was the most successful in the chambers’ history as 148 golfers participated at Jasper Hills Golf Club on Monday, June 10. The event was a best-ball, four-person scramble.

The day was filled with friendly competition, exceptional golfing, and community spirit. Highlights included a hole-in-one challenge, longest drive contests, closest to the pin contests, and a putting competition.

The team from Blue Ox Portable Services shot an event-best 57 to win the event, while the team from Anderson-Williamson Insurance finished second, two strokes off the lead. A team from Montgomery Insurance and Investments, led by Brad Montgomery, placed third.

While no person won the Fiat that was donated by Key Chrysler, Jeep Dodge in the hole-in-one challenge on the 13th hole, Justin Windsor from the winning Blue Ox Portable Services team, aced hole number 11.

“We are overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our sponsors, participants, and volunteers,” said Donna Saraga, president and chief executive officer of the Xenia Chamber. “The funds raised will go back into the community in various ways, and, thereby, making a significant impact on chamber initiatives and Xenia businesses.”

The event concluded with an awards ceremony and drawing of raffle prizes, featuring items donated by local businesses and supporters.