Farm Forum to feature soil health

XENIA — The Greene County Farm Forum will feature agronomist Matt Hutcheson at its next meeting.

He will highlight the importance of soil health including the use of fertilizer in raising crops and other plants. Hutcheson was born and raised in Greene County and The Ohio State University where he majored in agribusiness and applied economics and minored in crop science. He is a certified crop adviser and the soybean lead/field agronomist for Seed Consultants, Inc.

The meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 28 in the Union Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia. For those interested, a meal ($12 per person) will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at approximately 7 p.m.

To make a meal reservation, contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or [email protected] by Friday, Oct. 25. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting. The program is open to the public.