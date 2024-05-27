Greeneview Middle School names students of month

Svendsen Womacks Hudson Davis

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School named its May students of the month.

Recognized were Will Svendsen (seventh grade), Sophia Davis (sixth grade), Chloe Hudson (fifth grade), and Carver Womacks (fourth grade).

The school sent the following about each student.

Svendsen — Will is bright, energetic, and always has a positive attitude. He loves learning and it shows in his enthusiasm to read and volunteer. Will exhibits positive character traits by being respectful and kind to everyone.

Davis — Sophia is conscientious and respectful. She works hard and tries even when the assignment is challenging. Sophia is always on time, prepared, and ready to learn.

Hudson — Chloe exemplifies the school’s three main character traits of being respectful, responsible, and reflective.

Womacks — Carver is organized and prepared for class. He works well with others and actively participates in class.